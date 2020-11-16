President of Ireland thanks Máirtín Tom Sheáinín for his ‘excellent public service’

President of Ireland Micheál D Ó hUigínn has paid tribute to renowned broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín who retired from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this month

Máirtín Tom Sheáinín broadcast High afternoon final in Casla at the beginning of this month after spending 31 years working for the Gaeltacht station. Hundreds of greetings from the four heights came to the popular broadcaster, and President Michael D Higgins added to that tribute today.

“As President of Ireland, I wish Máirtín Tom Sheáin Mac Donncha every success in his resignation as program director with Raidió na Gaeltachta after many years serving the Gaeltacht community and on the Irish language community throughout the country.

“With his engaging voice and interesting presentation, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín has managed to attract and retain a loyal audience. They will need to understand the life of the people of the Gaeltacht, current affairs and music, the wide range of topics for talk and reflection that he presented to them and his ability as an interviewer on his program High afternoon, ”Said the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

The President thanked Máirtín Tom Sheáinín for his “excellent public service” during his years with Raidió na Gaeltachta and wished him every success in the future.

In an interview with this site, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín said that he would be spending his time as an undertaker and publican when he resigned from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

In 1989, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín began his broadcasting career, with the sean-nós singing series Twist of the Rope presenting it. He is also a well-known sean-nós singer, having won the Corn Uí Riada for the second round the previous year, a competition which he regularly presents to RnaG from Oireachtas na Samhna.