Prevent your friends from seeing what you play on the Nintendo Switch

By Brian Adam
Prevent your friends from seeing what you play on the Nintendo Switch
Prevent Your Friends From Seeing What You Play On The

The Nintendo game console is undoubtedly one of the most popular in much of the world. Its versatility has made it the first choice for all those looking to carry the console easily in their pocket from one place to another. And is that the Switch It is a console that we can use as if it were a desktop console, connected to the television, or take it anywhere to enjoy our games wherever we go.

Of course, it is also possible to play online with our friends to certain titles or individually. By default, our friends within the Nintendo Switch system, you can see our game activity, that is to say, to the titles that we have played recently. This may not be a problem for some users, but there may be many people who prefer to hide this information.

Hide game activity on Nintendo Switch

Luckily it is possible hide our activity of games from the configuration options. Next, we are going to show the steps to follow to hide the list of games we have played lately from our Nintendo switch so none of our friends can see it.

To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to the start menu of Nintendo Switch and in the upper left corner of the screen, select the icon of our user profile. Next, we select the option Setting of user that is shown in the sidebar of the page of our profile and later we choose the option Playback Activity Settings.

This will show us another screen in which we have to select the option Show replay activity in. As soon as we do this, some options will be displayed among which we will find: Everyone, Friends, Best friends, Nobody. In this case, we choose the last option so that nobody can see which titles we are playing recently on our Nintendo Switch and press okay.

Finally, we click several times on the button return until we exit the different menus of the configuration of our profile and from that moment, when one of our registered friends wants to see our game activity, they will not be able to see it. It goes without saying that if we have chosen the option that no one can see this information, users who are not friends of ours will not be able to see our game activity through our Nintendo Switch profile either.

