Tech NewsWeb tools

Pricee, the price list of your services available to everyone

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 20 15 39 15.jpg
2020 12 20 15 39 15.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Pricee, the price list of your services available to everyone

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are self-employed must go through the process of pricing each of the services they provide. However, this is generally...
Read more
Tech News

10 grandes innovaciones tecnológicas surgidas en 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Vía Pixabay Si bien es cierto que la pandemia del COVID-19 nos tomó por sorpresa hasta el punto de volverse un escenario de...
Read more
How to?

How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

Brian Adam - 0
00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Those who are self-employed must go through the process of pricing each of the services they provide. However, this is generally not a problem for users as access to this information is. That is, our clients need to write to us through any available means to obtain this data. For this reason, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to create a price list accessible to everyone.

This is Pricee, a service very similar to Linktree, but instead of taking us to a list of links, it will show us the prices for each job you offer.

A price list accessible to all

Capture of Pricee

Capture of Pricee

To offer a good treatment and service in general to a client, we must always think as one. In that sense, when we are looking for a professional for a task we want to know their trajectory, previous jobs and above all, their prices. To do this, we must start writing by the different means available, explain what we want and wait for a response. So, this is a rather long process compared to the availability of a price list.

In that case, all we would have to do is look at the costs of each job and decide whether it is convenient for us or not. Likewise, we could skip a big step by knowing this information and go directly to a negotiation if possible.

In that sense, we can offer this service to our clients through a tool like Pricee. As we mentioned earlier, it works similar to Linktree, but instead of creating a list of links, we will create a price list. Once you create your account, you will generate your list and for this, you will only have to add the description of the job and its price.

At the end, you will only have to put your link on your different social media platforms and from there your customers will be able to know your price list. Without a doubt, it is a faster and friendlier way to provide very important information such as the price of your services.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

10 grandes innovaciones tecnológicas surgidas en 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Vía Pixabay Si bien es cierto que la pandemia del COVID-19 nos tomó por sorpresa hasta el punto de volverse un escenario de...
Read more
How to?

How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

Brian Adam - 0
00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©