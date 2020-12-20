Pricee, the price list of your services available to everyone

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Those who are self-employed must go through the process of pricing each of the services they provide. However, this is generally not a problem for users as access to this information is. That is, our clients need to write to us through any available means to obtain this data. For this reason, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to create a price list accessible to everyone.

This is Pricee, a service very similar to Linktree, but instead of taking us to a list of links, it will show us the prices for each job you offer.

A price list accessible to all

To offer a good treatment and service in general to a client, we must always think as one. In that sense, when we are looking for a professional for a task we want to know their trajectory, previous jobs and above all, their prices. To do this, we must start writing by the different means available, explain what we want and wait for a response. So, this is a rather long process compared to the availability of a price list.

In that case, all we would have to do is look at the costs of each job and decide whether it is convenient for us or not. Likewise, we could skip a big step by knowing this information and go directly to a negotiation if possible.

In that sense, we can offer this service to our clients through a tool like Pricee. As we mentioned earlier, it works similar to Linktree, but instead of creating a list of links, we will create a price list. Once you create your account, you will generate your list and for this, you will only have to add the description of the job and its price.

At the end, you will only have to put your link on your different social media platforms and from there your customers will be able to know your price list. Without a doubt, it is a faster and friendlier way to provide very important information such as the price of your services.

To prove it, follow this link.

.