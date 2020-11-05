Prime Video Channels in Italy: Amazon focuses on movies, football and music

A little surprisingly, on November 4, 2020, Amazon launched the Prime Video Channels service in Italy, which includesaddition of some thematic channels within the catalog of the service included in the Amazon Prime subscription. However, do not think you can access the new content for free, given that Jeff Bezos’ company is increasing the features offered by Prime Video, but users who want to use it have to pay a premium over the aforementioned subscription.

On the other hand, the first move in this direction had already arrived in April 2020, when Amazon brought the Prime Video Store service to Italy, designed for the rental and purchase of films. In any case, this is an interesting addition, which could open a new path for the streaming service of Jeff Bezos’ company.

Thematic channels on movies, football and music with additional subscription

Amazon introduced the possibility for users to take out subscriptions, in addition to that of Prime, to access specific channels dedicated to movies, football and music. More precisely, the service was launched in Italy through interesting partnerships such as those with Infinity (which took care of some selections of content), STARZPLAY (which also brought originals), Noggin (for the little ones), Juventus TV (for football lovers) and Mezzo (for those who are used to listening to classical, jazz and dance music).

There is also no shortage of channels by Mubi, Raro Video, Midnight Factory, Full Moon TV, ShortsTV and Qello Concerts by Stingray.

The prices of these additional subscriptions range from 2.99 euros per month from Mubi to € 9.99 per month, passing through Infinity Selection’s € 6.99 per month, Juventus TV, Noggin, Raro Video, Full Moon TV and ShortsTV for € 3.99 per month and for € 4.99 per month of STARZPLAY, Midnight Factory and Qello Concerts by Stingray.

In short, the cost of the subscriptions is variable and the user can choose between the individual channels, according to his interests. To be able to test a service before subscribing to the subscription, you can take advantage of a free trial period of 30 days, at least in the cases of STARZPLAY and Juventus TV, while others such as Infinity Selection offer a “test” period lasting 7 days. days. The trial period of Qello Concerts by Stingray is instead 14 days.

To take a look at the Prime Video Channels service, just connect to the official Amazon website (or access through the appropriate application), log in with your account and consult the proposals of Jeff Bezos’ company, which they can find in the line called “Subscribe to Prime Video Channels”.

It is then possible to take a look at the catalog offered by the individual channels and start the free trial period. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

This feature introduced by Prime Video may be of little interest to some, but in reality it is an important novelty, as it opens up the possibility for third parties to launch thematic subscription channels within Jeff Bezos’ streaming platform, giving users even more choice.

The “collection” of Infinity is interesting, which allows users to view content such as Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters, IT Chapter 2, John Wick Chapter 2 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. This last film is a great example to make you understand how Amazon is expanding the catalog through these channels: previously the film could only be rented on Prime Video starting from 7.99 euros, while now you can take advantage of the free trial of Infinity Selection or pay 6.99 euros a month to be able to access both this content and many others.

Furthermore, it is not bad the possibility, for football fans, to subscribe to a channel like Juventus TV for 3.99 euros per month, which offers a lot of exclusive content on the Old Lady. Also not to be underestimated is the fact that Amazon is streaming content such as the cartoons of Noggin (Nick Jr.), who in Italy has a channel accessible via Sky, and STARZPLAY, a service recently arrived in our country via Apple TV (and now Amazon Prime Video).

We must not forget about Qello Concerts by Stingray, which focuses on concerts such as the Ultra Music Festival, but also those of Queen and Lady Gaga. In short, there is room to give life to interesting collaborations, perhaps “discounting” the cost of subscriptions a little thanks to the fact that users already pay for Amazon Prime. For the moment we are still in an initial phase, but surely, if well exploited, this idea of ​​Prime Video Channels could give life to respectable partnerships, allowing users to take advantage of content that is not found on other platforms.