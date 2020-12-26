PrimeXBT Analysis: Why BTC Isn’t Hitting A New High Despite Stimulus News

- Advertisement -

It has been a good year for crypto assets, with BTC forming a new all-time high of $ 24,300 after surpassing its previous all-time high of $ 19,700 reached in 2017. Since the low reached in March this year during the COVID19 selloff, BTC has surged. over 600% and it’s still trying to break the $ 24,300 mark. However, it faces some resistance at levels above $ 24,000 and has been sold every time it hits that level. While it may be that in the future BTC will remove this resistance and rise, that time may not be now for various reasons.

– Year-end holiday period without traders listed on the market

– Institutional investors on year-end holidays

– The resurgence of COVID in Europe providing some elements of risk

– The US stimulus package that has just been approved has already been included in the market price.

– SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple and XRP casts a dark shadow on the crypto market

The end of the year and Institutional Investors going on vacation

With the holiday seasons approaching the end of the year, the days around Christmas may not be helpful for BTC to go higher. The Christmas period is traditionally a period of rest for most institutional investors. For example, Grayscale mentioned that it has stopped adding new clients to 6 of its Crypto Trusts, including BTC. While you will still be able to accept funds from existing clients, suspending the acceptance of new funds from new participants will greatly reduce the funds available for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, especially BTC.

The lack of institutional engagement is especially shocking for BTC because its rise this year has been led by institutional and corporate investors buying it as a hedge against the debasement of their respective currencies. It is gaining popularity with US investors who feel that the United States has printed too many US dollars in the last decade, and more this year since COVID 19 has caused many central banks to embark on printing money to finance stimulus packages. Institutional investor participation is especially evident in the last quarter of this year, as more institutions and large corporations added BTC to their cash reserve. When these guys go on vacation, a void may be created where there are no purchases to support the price of BTC or chase it higher.

COVID19 resurgence

The resurgence of COVID19, and a new strain of the virus found in the UK, scared markets hugely earlier this week, leading to sell-offs across all asset classes. BTC dropped $ 2,000 from $ 24,000 to $ 22,000 before buying it back above $ 23,000 to try and make up lost ground. Until the air clears for COVID19, there may be some investors who are reluctant to take risk trades, or some investors may be waiting for lower levels to enter.

US stimulus bill with price

The second-most anticipated stimulus bill in the US has finally passed, and $ 600 in cash will be delivered to Americans. Even though this will weaken the USD and therefore be good news for the crypto market, BTC was unable to claim control of $ 24,000.

SEC Lawsuit Against Ripple And XRP Damping Sentiment

The SEC just filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its two founders, claiming that XRP is a security and that the Ripple team had conducted the continuous sale of the XRP token for 7 years and violated federal security laws. This news had hit the broad crypto market hard, and altcoins were hit by fears that other tokens may also be on the SEC’s watch list. Although the SEC specifically ruled that BTC and ETH are not securities, the general market cooling and XRP loss of 50% for 2 days due to this news may have indirect effects on BTC.

All that said, the principal analyst of PrimeXBT, Kim Chua, remains positive about the BTC outlook and expect it to top $ 24,300 once Christmas is over or once we enter the new year when the impact of the SEC and COVID19 lawsuit subsides.

About Kim Chua, Market Analyst at PrimeXBT:

Kim Chua is an institutional trade specialist with a track record of success that extends to major banks including Deutsche Bank, China Merchants Bank, and others. Later, Chua launched a hedge fund that consistently achieved triple-digit returns for seven years. Chua is also an educator at heart who developed her own proprietary trading curriculum to pass her knowledge on to a new generation of analysts. Kim Chua actively follows crypto and traditional markets closely and is on the lookout for future investments and business opportunities as the two very different asset classes begin to converge.

