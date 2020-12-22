Print the page from 0.3 cents Perfect for the home office? Warentest checks new printers – and prefers to recommend older models 03.10.2020

- Advertisement -

The verdict on 13 new multifunction printers is tough: none of them is good, says Stiftung Warentest. Either the devices do not print well enough or the costs are too high. The buy recommendations come from previous tests.

Typically, newer devices are expected to perform better. After all, the law of progress applies to technology. In the case of multifunction printers, however, the trend seems to be going in the other direction, Stiftung Warentest is currently discovering. Not a single one of 13 models is good. The purchase recommendation: older devices from previous tests.

“The quality of printing, scanning and especially copying tends to decrease rather than increase,” criticize the testers. And summarize: “None of the current models prints well and cheaply at the same time.” When copying, everyone made a mistake. The deteriorating print quality is particularly annoying with the new bottle printers. Instead of using expensive ink cartridges, bottles are used to refill ink manually. That lowers the costs: From 0.3 cents the text page gets away with them, at least 2.5 cents with conventional printers. The difference is even more blatant with A4 photos: Here the costs drop from 1 euro to just 6 to 11 cents. A drastic saving – if only there was a bottle model with a good print result.

But the few models in the test that also printed well – such as the first-placed Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 or the Canon Pixma TS6350 – were all conventional printers. And they all messed up in other disciplines. With the Epson the printing costs are too high, the Canon copies so badly that it has been devalued. This is how it runs through the test field. Even the Epson test winner is only “satisfactory” (2.7), two models are only “sufficient”.

Buy recommendation: an older model

Earlier tests have shown that there is another way – from which product tests are based on purchase recommendations. The one also filled with bottles Epson Ecotank ET-2750 prints well, scans and copies at least mediocre. Thanks to printing costs of only 0.2 cents per page, he can get the most out of the printing costs. The overall rating is “good” (2.2), correspondingly better than the current models. The biggest disadvantage is the price: you have to calculate the cost of the bottle printer from 230 euros. According to the product test, this is only worthwhile for high-volume printers. And for the environmentally conscious: the bottle printers also produce significantly less waste.

If you want to spend less, you can get the Canon Pixma TR8550 look at. It costs only 130 euros to buy, but prints just as well. And despite the cartridges, Warentest found the printing costs to be mediocre. As a bonus, there’s a better copy function and fax.