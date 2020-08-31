Stephen Little was sentenced to six years in prison in the Central Criminal Court for attempting revenge for the murder of his son in Dublin last year.

Sean Little was murdered as part of a drug dispute in Coolock in May 2019.

Stephen Little said his marriage failed after the murder of his son.

Stephen Little (47) of Kilbarron Avenue was seized by Gardaí in possession of a loaded gun.

Second gunman Edward McDonnell (56) of Riverside Apartments, New Ross who was in the car with Little last September was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The pair were caught with a semi-automatic pistol, two balaclavas, two baseball caps, mobile phones, gloves, a petrol can and a lighter in their possession.

It was a “timely intervention,” Judge Tony Hunt said. Both men were under surveillance by the Garda National Bureau of Drugs and Organized Crime.

Five have died as a result of the drug dispute in Coolock.

Stephen McDonnell pleaded guilty on the fifth day of the court case.

McDonnell was convicted of 47 different crimes prior to today.