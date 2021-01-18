Tech News

Privacy: discover the apps that access your location on your iPhone and Android

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
We have more and more personal and confidential information stored on our phones, yet there is something that can say a lot about us without us even realizing it. We mean our location or location. That someone can know our location is definitely a great assault on our privacy, therefore, we are going to show how to find out which applications can access this information on Android and iOS.

Most people do not tend to pay attention to the permissions required by each of the applications they install on their mobile phones, however, there are many more than we think require access to this information. However, it is possible to see which applications collect data about your location on these two operating systems, we will tell you how.

Android: see which apps have access to your location

  • Swipe down from the top of the screen.
  • Long press the Location . If you can’t find the icon , Do the following:
  • Press Edit o Configuration . Then drag the Location icon to Quick Settings.
  • Press App permissions.
  • Under “With permanent permission”, “With permission only during use” and “Always ask”, find the apps that can use the phone’s location.
  • To change the app’s permissions, press it and choose the type of access to the location that you want to assign.

iPhone: see which apps have access to your location

Can turn Location on or off in Settings> Privacy> Location. You can enable Location Services during the Setup Assistant process or later by using the Location Setting. For individually control which apps and system services have access to Location data. When Location is turned off, apps cannot use location in the foreground or background. This will limit the performance of various Apple and third-party apps.

If you want reset all location settings to factory defaults, go to Settings> General> Reset and tap Reset Location & Privacy. When location and privacy settings are reset, apps stop using your location until you give them permission again.

