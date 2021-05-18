Privacy leak: smart cameras Eufy show images to strangers

The privacy leak was first noticed by Eufy users from New Zealand and Australia on Reddit . When opening the Eufy app, users do not see the images from their own camera, but from seemingly random strangers.

The app allows the users to access the strangers’ images as if they were managing their own cameras and images. As a result, both live images and recordings can be viewed and rotatable cameras can even be adjusted. Recordings can then be made unnoticed, which can be stored on the viewer’s phone.