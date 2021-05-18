Privacy leak: smart cameras Eufy show images to strangers

The security cameras and video doorbells of the Eufy brand showed both live and recorded images to strangers due to a server error.
The privacy leak was first noticed by Eufy users from New Zealand and Australia on Reddit . When opening the Eufy app, users do not see the images from their own camera, but from seemingly random strangers.
The app allows the users to access the strangers’ images as if they were managing their own cameras and images. As a result, both live images and recordings can be viewed and rotatable cameras can even be adjusted. Recordings can then be made unnoticed, which can be stored on the viewer’s phone.
Numerous users report the same problems. Those users are mostly from New Zealand and Australia, but the problems are also happening in the US, 9to5Mac reports . The problems seem to be limited to users who already own Eufy cameras; images do not appear to be visible in the Eufy app for people without a camera.
Eufy maker anchor announces that it is an error that arose after a server upgrade this morning. The bug should be fixed in about an hour.
The company recommends that users turn the device off and on and log out of the app and log back in.