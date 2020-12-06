Pro Secrec, keep the data on your USB memory encrypted and safe

We always place great emphasis on the importance of security aspects of our information. So, we must not only worry about the risks that exist on the internet, but also in the physical environment. The latter implies situations such as a USB memory or hard drive falling into the wrong hands. For this reason, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to keep the data on your USB sticks encrypted and safe.

Its name is Pro Secrec and it has an encryption mechanism that will allow you to leave the data in the memory inaccessible, until a password is entered.

Your USB memory data encrypted and safe

Pendrives, USB sticks and removable disks in general are our personal information bases. It is there where those files rest that we want to keep well protected and accessible at any time. However, if it falls into the hands of third parties, all stored data is a simple double click away from being discovered. So, we deserve a security mechanism that, under circumstances like these, allows us to maintain the security of the data.

This is precisely what Pro Secrec offers with its functions, so you just have to take it to your memory or removable disk and configure it.

To make the application work, you must first download it and save it on your USB memory and then run it there. The first thing you will have to do is configure the encryption password, you will have to insert it every time you want to access your files. Once this step is done, all the information contained in memory will be inaccessible until the password configured again is entered.

This tool is completely local, that is, it does not have communication with the network unless we enable this option. The app is capable of encrypting everything you have in memory, however, it has options oriented especially to images. In this way, you can save photos of your cards, for example, and keep them safe under encryption.

In general, Pro Secrec is an excellent tool with which you can secure your data on USB drives, keeping them encrypted. It is a great alternative to give an additional layer of security to our information.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.