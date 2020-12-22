Problems for a SpaceX rocket ... And without taking off!

- Advertisement -

Although it may seem like it, not everything that happens in Elon Musk’s companies is perfect. And an example is what has been known with a rocket of Spacex. The truth is that despite the danger of what has happened, luckily nothing serious has happened with one of the heavy rockets of the company that already has an agreement with NASA.

What has happened is a problem with the holding platform partially collapsing, and thus the rocket with all its weight has been included and displaced. This has led to a hangar impact in which the SN9 was placed and that, by extension, there were some damage to the rocket. An example is that it was left with a five degree tilt due to pressure before hitting the steel walls.

Impact that is very dangerous

This is not due to the load on the rocket, since it was empty at the time, but its potential fall would have been a really serious problem. Luckily, there was no impact on the Super Heavy workbench, which would have meant that the workers were in trouble. Fortunately, the fuselage fins are the ones that have absorbed the impact and they have made the complete fall stopped.

Bocachicacagal

In what has to do with the damage suffered by the rocket, these are diverse, but it can be fixed. An example of the damage produced is that the flaps starboard and bow of the SN9 were practically unusable, so it has to be changed. In addition, everything indicates that the verticality of the rocket is off axis, so, since I fix this before launching it stands to reason. Fortunately, the rest of the device was apparently intact. The fact is that this points to certain delays in the launches that are planned (and it remains to be seen if the use of this model will finally have to be discarded).

Elon Musk was there the day before

This is a curiosity, but about 24 hours before what happened (which was on December 11, but it has been known now), both Elon Musk and Gwynne Shotwell, director of operations of SpaceX, were in that same hangar just below the rocket in question. Luckily, nothing happened until some time later. A lucky break.