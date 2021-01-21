Problems for the Bancoposta app on iPhone: Users complain of problems with access

- Advertisement -

For a few different days BancoPosta users are complaining, from iPhones, of the inability to access to your account through the application. The reports have multiplied on the web, but the nature of these disruptions, which occur in patches, does not seem to be known.

Basically, the moment the client opens this gets stuck on the yellow main screen, with the wheel spinning endlessly and not loading the account details. We got to try from two different iPhones and on one the problem continues to persist despite various uninstallations and installations, while on another we were able to log in regularly.

The problem also reached PosteItaliane’s ears through Twitter, where various users have submitted reports. The social media managers replied in this way: “Hello, we recommend that you check for updates that have not yet been installed. If necessary, also uninstall and reinstall the App. If the problem persists, you can contact our support channels from this page https://poste.it/assistenza.html “.

Judging from what emerged, the application problem would only occur on iPhones and some more up-to-date iOS versions. It is not clear if this is a bug or something else, but trying to login from the website the login completes regularly.