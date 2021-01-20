Problems for TIM and Iliad: users hear other people during calls

- Advertisement -

Yesterday was characterized not only by the problems with Vodafone, which were promptly resolved by the telephone operator, but also by some disservices on the Iliad and TIM networks.

As reported by colleagues from MobileWorld, in fact, on social networks and Reddit many users have complained about the presence of strange interference during calls. Most of these came from Iliad customers who apparently overheard other people’s conversations while on the phone.

A Thread was opened on Reddit by a user saying that “my mother couldn’t find the phone so I called him, but the automatic voice said “Iliad, the number called is not correct.” Since that is the right number (in the meantime I found the cell phone), I tried again and this happened: my mother’s one rang, mine did not make the call tone (it remained in “dialing”) and after a second she heard a voice of a gentleman who spoke of outbreaks and infections. I only heard one side of the conversation, and it continued to be like that until my mom’s phone stopped ringing after a minute.“.

Other stories and many have been added to the report they also joked about the issue by referring to Stranger Things.

The same user who opened the topic shortly after updated the first post announcing that he had contacted the privacy section of Iliad, which proceeded to contact him again. According to the first information collected, the problem would mainly concern the calls between Iliad and TIM.

However, no information has yet arrived from the two operators.