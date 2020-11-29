Problems with group video calls on FaceTime? We advise you how to solve them

FaceTime is Apple’s app for audio and video calls, in which we can make both on mobile devices and laptops and desktops. Since iOS 12.1 it is already possible to have a group video call in FaceTime with 3 and up to 32 people on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac . Sometimes there are technical difficulties that can go beyond the internet connection. If you cannot start or join a group video call or if you suffer a loss of connection in the middle of a call, here we advise you how to solve it.

Let’s rule out the internet connection problem for FaceTime 1. Verify that you have the latest version of iOS / iPadOS / macOS 2. Checking the FaceTime settings 3. Restart your iPhone (the old reliable one) 4. If it is not the WiFi or the FaceTime settings on the iPhone, try via mobile network

Other unknowns of solution to take into account 5. Is your device compatible? 6. If it is an international video call, verify that FaceTime is available in the country



Let’s rule out the internet connection problem for FaceTime

To immediately rule out WiFi internet connection, try making an individual FaceTime call via audio. Check for any disconnection symptoms. Then convert the call from audio to video. Similarly, check that there are no problems or abnormalities. In case everything goes perfectly, let’s see what happens on our device with group calls.

1. Verify that you have the latest version of iOS / iPadOS / macOS

It is important to have the latest version of the operating system on our device. Calls work on every old version, but remember that the minimum is iOS 12.1.4. Check in Settings -> General -> Software update.

If everything is in order, tell your contacts to check this setting on their device.

2. Checking the FaceTime settings

If it is not an iOS problem, you should check the FaceTime configuration itself. To make calls, Apple takes our phone number or Apple ID into account , so this problem is more likely to be corrected by doing the following:

Turn off the feature or sign out of FaceTime in Settings -> FaceTime by tapping on Apple ID.

If you log out you will have to re-verify your Apple ID via SMS.

3. Restart your iPhone (the old reliable one)

If you have already done the previous steps and nothing works, you have to resort to the old solution. Restart your iPhone by turning off your device and turning it back on. Remember that if your device does not have a Home button you have to press the lock button and the volume up button to invoke the shutdown menu .

4. If it is not the WiFi or the FaceTime settings on the iPhone, try via mobile network

Another simple solution is to disable the WiFi and try to make an individual audio or video call. Here we would be showing the failure in the connection of your internet provider.

Other unknowns of solution to take into account

5. Is your device compatible?

New devices will accept group FaceTime video calls by default, but not all will be capable. It is important that you know the devices that are suitable for making a group video call.

iPhone 6S or later

iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, iPad 5th generation or higher

iPod touch (7th generation) onwards

6. If it is an international video call, verify that FaceTime is available in the country

It should be noted that FaceTime is known worldwide, however, not in all countries it is available for use. In particular, in Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Qatar you will not be able to use it.

If the device was purchased in these countries, it cannot be used in others like ours or another in Europe and Latin America.

Is the problem solved? We hope this help tutorial has been useful for you. If you have other devices on which to try these steps might help you spot the problem easier. Remember to also help the other participants of the group FaceTime call.