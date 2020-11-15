Problems with group video calls on FaceTime? We advise you how to solve them

FaceTime is Apple’s app for audio and video calls, in which we can make both on mobile devices, laptops and desktops. Since iOS 12.1 it is already possible to have a group video call in FaceTime with 3 and up to 32 people on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac. Sometimes there are usually technical difficulties that can go beyond the internet connection. If you cannot start or join a group video call or if you suffer a loss of connection in the middle of a call, here we advise you how to solve it.
Let’s rule out the internet connection problem for FaceTime
To immediately rule out that it is the WiFi internet connection, Try to make an individual FaceTime call via audio. Check for any disconnection symptoms. Then convert the call from audio to video. Similarly, check that there are no problems or abnormalities. In case everything turns out perfect, Let’s see what happens on our device with group calls.
1. Verify that you have the most current version of iOS / iPadOS / macOS
It is important to have the latest version of the operating system on our device. Calls work on every old version, but remember that the minimum is iOS 12.1.4. Check in Settings -> General -> Software update.
If everything is in order, tell your contacts to check this setting on their device.
2. Checking the FaceTime settings
If it is not an iOS problem, you should check the FaceTime configuration itself. To make calls, Apple takes into account our phone number or Apple ID, so this problem is more likely to be corrected by doing the following:
- Turn off the feature or sign out of FaceTime in Settings -> FaceTime by tapping on Apple ID.
- If you log out you will have to re-verify your Apple ID via SMS.
