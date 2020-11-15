Tech News

How to? Problems with group video calls on FaceTime? We advise you how to solve them By Brian Adam - 0

FaceTime is Apple’s app for audio and video calls, in which we can make both on mobile devices, laptops and desktops. Since iOS 12.1 it is already possible to have a group video call in FaceTime with 3 and up to 32 people on an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac. Sometimes there are usually technical difficulties that can go beyond the internet connection. If you cannot start or join a group video call or if you suffer a loss of connection in the middle of a call, here we advise you how to solve it. Let’s rule out the internet connection problem for FaceTime 1. Verify that you have the most current version of iOS / iPadOS / macOS 2. Checking the FaceTime settings 3. Restart your iPhone (the old reliable one) 4. If it is not the WiFi or the FaceTime settings on the iPhone, try via mobile network

Other unknowns of solution to take into account 5. Is your device compatible? 6. If it is an international video call, verify that FaceTime is available in the country



Let’s rule out the internet connection problem for FaceTime

To immediately rule out that it is the WiFi internet connection, Try to make an individual FaceTime call via audio. Check for any disconnection symptoms. Then convert the call from audio to video. Similarly, check that there are no problems or abnormalities. In case everything turns out perfect, Let’s see what happens on our device with group calls.

1. Verify that you have the most current version of iOS / iPadOS / macOS

It is important to have the latest version of the operating system on our device. Calls work on every old version, but remember that the minimum is iOS 12.1.4. Check in Settings -> General -> Software update.

If everything is in order, tell your contacts to check this setting on their device.

2. Checking the FaceTime settings

If it is not an iOS problem, you should check the FaceTime configuration itself. To make calls, Apple takes into account our phone number or Apple ID, so this problem is more likely to be corrected by doing the following: