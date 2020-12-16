Problems with message notifications in iOS 14

- Advertisement -

One of the functions that we pay little attention to right now is that of the notifications of messages on the iPhone and its warning on locked screen. That red balloon with a little number inside that tells us that we have something pending to do. When it stops working we are at least uncomfortable. Well, that happens with messages in iOS 14.

The problem of messages in iOS 14 is getting bigger and bigger, affecting more and more people

What started as a residual problem that was affecting new owners of an iPhone 12 with iOS 14, has now become a big problem that is affecting more and more people.

The coincidence is no longer the terminal, an iPhone 12, if not iOS 14. Because the forum where this problem is being debated is bringing together people with different terminals, such as the iPhone 11. So it may be that the problem that affected reception of MMS persists and is affecting SMS. Right now the topic open under the name “IOS 14 text notification issues”, currently has 43 pages of answers and has been tagged “I have this question too” by 5,265 users.

It must be clarified that the problem of messages in iOS 14 refers to the impossibility of users to know if they have any pending to read because the notifications in the red balloons do not work as they should and also do not receive notifications with the screen locked . So that if you don’t want to enter the application it is not known if a new message has been received.

Surely Apple is already aware of this problem, although the start is mid-September. Hopefully they have a solution soon and that it comes implemented in iOS 14.3, however experts doubt that this is the case.