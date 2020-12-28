Tech News

Problems with your USB disk in Windows? So you can fix it

It is possible that on occasion on your Windows computer screen you will receive an error message when using a device external USB storage. And, this is the most annoying, since on the one hand it makes it impossible to use these and on the other the message is still a nuisance.

The error we are talking about is the one that tells the user that there is a problem with the disk and that he has to install it … and, many times, this is already done (or it just appears randomly without connecting anything to the computer). The reason for this failure is usually that in the operating system configuration there has been a problem with letter assignment. Therefore, this is what must be solved.

Steps to fix the crash in Windows 10

Before doing anything, we recommend that you try some simple actions that sometimes allow you to correct effortless some what happens. An example is connecting the USB device to another port or using another external storage drive and then reconnecting the one that causes the failure. But sometimes this is not enough.

Kingston

In this case, you must perform the Steps What we see to indicate so that the annoying error message is a thing of the past, since the letter to function is already assigned and an additional action is not executed for the use of another:

  • Press the keys in combination Windows + R to open the run box in the operating system.
  • Now write diskmgmt.msc and hit Enter to open this tool
  • The next thing is that, in the File Browser, inside My Computer, and check the letter assigned to the USB disk.
  • Now do the mass review in the window Disk management that has been opened before. You will see that there is a problem, since it is not the same.
  • In this last place, click with the right mouse button on the USB disk that causes the problem and select Change drive letter and path.
  • Use one that is not assigned in File Explorer and OK.
  • Now you just have to remove the drive from the computer and insert it again. The failure that happened to you it will have been solved. Everything is that simple so that you stop seeing the annoying message in the Windows operating system.
