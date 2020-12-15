Process your business orders from WhatsApp with Take

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The situation we are going through with the COVID-19 pandemic generated many changes in our lifestyle in every sense. One of these changes can be seen in the food and product sales businesses, which began to work under delivery and pickup modes. However, this merited having tools to facilitate the process and below we will present a very interesting one, with which you can process orders through WhatsApp.

Its name is Take and it is a simple form, your customers can choose what they want to order, so that you receive it through the messaging app.

Process your business orders through WhatsApp

Digital menus and distance sales are now part of the daily life of businesses and customers, especially those who sell food. This makes things much easier for both ends of the process, on the one hand customers can order whatever they want comfortably. On the other hand, those who run the business will be able to receive orders clearly and quickly through tools such as WhatsApp.

This is precisely what Take offers, complementing it with a very simple way to create your menu and order form. It should be noted that the service is free, but to use it you will have to register with your WhatsApp phone number.

Once this step is ready, you will have the possibility to add the products you offer and also photos of each one. When users need to place orders, they will only have to choose the product, the quantity and voila, you will receive them by WhatsApp immediately. Its use is very easy for both customers and those who administer the service by creating menus and adding products. In this way, you can improve business productivity and even increase your sales thanks to the speed of the process.

To prove it, follow this link.

.