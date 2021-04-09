ProductShot, the tool to improve your screenshots

- Advertisement -

We always talk about the importance that screenshots have acquired in our times. They are involved in our day to day, not only taking them, but also sharing them and there are even those who need to edit them. Therefore, we will present you an online alternative that will allow you to improve your screenshots to make them more user-friendly.

Its name is ProductShot and it will allow you to improve your screenshots, pointing out with the greatest precision the element or area you want to show.

What you needed to improve your screenshots

When we use screenshots for content generation, this needs much more than just being pasted into the document. For example, if we are explaining a process, the ideal would be to indicate in some way, the areas, buttons or elements that we are talking about. However, to achieve this we will need to use a tool to take screenshots that also incorporates an editor. But, here ProductShot comes into play, which will prevent you from downloading editors, helping to improve your screenshots from the browser.

With the use of this tool, you will be able to point out the elements you need in the clearest and simplest way. In addition, it is a completely free service and does not require registration processes to work.

Once you enter the ProductShot website, we must start by uploading the screenshot to be improved. For this we have two options, capture the image from the clipboard or upload it from the conventional photo. The easiest way is the first one because you just have to select it, press Ctrl + C and then click on the “Capture from clipboard” button.

In seconds the image will be visible in the work area and you will only have to add the magnifying glasses in the places you want to indicate. Additionally, you can modify their size, borders and colors to make them more attractive. At the end, you can download your screenshot by clicking on the “Export” button.

Repeat the process with all the screenshots that you want to improve and so you can raise the level of your tasks.

To prove it, follow this link.

