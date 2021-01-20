Tech NewsWeb tools

Projector, the web where you can create stories for Instagram

By Brian Adam
At this point, the impact that the story format has generated on social networks is more than known. All platforms have theirs, although Instagram stories are still presented as the most popular. In that sense, if you are looking to create really attractive publications of this type, we will present you an excellent alternative to achieve it.

Its name is Projector and we can see it as a Canva for creating stories for Instagram. In that sense, you will have the possibility to create excellent publications, from templates.

Create the best stories for Instagram

The content creation method based on customizable templates has proven very useful for many users. Considering that not all of us have the possibility of creating images from scratch, this method allows us to obtain original results based on high-quality designs. In the case of Projector, we will have the possibility to customize templates to create ads in the format of stories or normal publications for your account.

It should be noted that we are talking about a service that although it has payment plans, it also has a free mode. To start using it, you will have to sign up for the service with your email or Google account.

Then, you will have access to the main panel where you can start creating an image. To do this, as in other services of its type, you will have to select one of the available templates. This will take us to the work area where we can begin to make the changes we want.

The interface is very complete, so you will find in the left panel the images that make up the publication. In the middle, you will have the preview of the image you are working on and at the top, you will see the toolbars to modify.

If you have worked on tools like Canva before, Projector will be much simpler than it is. However, the whole process is about selecting what you want to change and modifying it. At the end, you will only have to download your stories and publish them on Instagram.

Projector has very attractive templates that with a little work, we can make our own. So, if you want to have quality content in your Instagram stories, do not hesitate to try it.

To visit Projector, follow this link.

