Proposals for a Language Charter for private bodies and the role of Irish language officers to be discussed in the Dáil today

An amendment to the language legislation to be debated in the Dáil today would place a duty on a senior member of staff in every Department of State and in every public body to identify posts with an Irish language requirement.

A story told by Tuairisc.ie yesterday there were only 88 posts with an Irish language requirement, including 38 posts in Roinn na Gaeltachta in Na Forbacha in Connemara.

The Committee Stage of the Language Bill will continue in the Dáil in the evening and on the amendments to the bill that will be discussed, there is one which recommends that a Language Charter be enshrined in the legislation.

According to the Charter, which is being proposed by Sinn Féin Deputies, language rights obligations would be placed on private bodies, such as health, finance, trade unions and other businesses.

Although the amendment has been disapproved by the Bills Office because only a minister or minister of state is allowed to propose an amendment to a bill if it is thought that such an amendment would place additional demands on the exchequer, it is intended to amend the Language Charter. discussions with the Minister of State this afternoon.

The Charter recommends that private companies should be obliged to provide a service in Irish to the public and that people working in the Gaeltacht should have the right to conduct their work in Irish.

The Charter would also give everyone the right to receive an education through Irish.

Another recommendation made by Sinn Féin, and approved by the Bills Office, is that a member of the senior management team be appointed as an Irish language officer in every public body and state department.

That person would be responsible for fulfilling the body ‘s duties in relation to the Irish language and a report would have to be prepared every six months for the head of the public body giving information on the progress being made in relation to the body’ s duties in relation to the language.

The third meeting of the Committee Stage of the Language Bill will be held in the Dáil this afternoon.

Only ten of the 308 proposed amendments to the bill were discussed at its two meetings last Friday.

Although the Bills Office has disallowed over 90 amendments, it is still intended to discuss these amendments during meetings. If an amendment is not discussed at Committee Stage, it may not be discussed at the next stage of the bill’s journey, Report Stage.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers did not accept any of the amendments proposed last week but it is expected that he will accept his first at today’s meeting – one which he himself has proposed to define the words ‘official form’. in the bill.

Many of the amendments being debated today are technical.

According to certain amendments, for example, responsibility for the implementation of the Language Act would be transferred from Government Ministers to the secretaries general of the Departments of State.

Among the amendments that could be discussed today, if the Select Committee succeeds in going so far, are a number of amendments that would strengthen the language duties of the Houses of the. Themselves.

Other amendments relate to the power of the Minister for Finance in relation to the exchequer in legislation but these are considered to be the subject of little discussion.

Meanwhile, the Select Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community held a private meeting this week about the number of amendments to the Language Bill that were disallowed.

It was agreed that the Chairman of the Committee, Deputy Aengus Snoddy, write to the Ceann Comhairle asking him to investigate the disallowed amendments.

It was stated that a comprehensive review of the system and operation of disallowances as a whole is required, and the Select Committee has recommended to the Ceann Comhairle that this review be carried out.

The members of the Select Committee are very concerned that the disallowance system, as it currently operates, is placing unnecessary constraints on the democratic process and on the members’ own duty to discuss all amendments with the Minister, and the provisions of the Language Bill and improve provisions of other bills.

Deputy Snoddy told Tuairisc.ie that he hoped to receive a response from the Ceann Comhairle next week.