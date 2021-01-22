Proposals from TDs regarding Irish language services in the Gaeltacht disallowed due to cost

- Advertisement -

An amendment proposed by over ten TDs was also disallowed in order to require state organizations to advertise a certain amount in Irish.

No amendment will be made to the language legislation to ensure that state services will be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht as this would come at an additional cost.

The next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas will begin today in the Dáil when the amendments to the bill proposed by TDs are discussed.

But over 90 of the 300 amendments are recommendation already disapproved, including amendments which would require the state to provide Irish language services to the people of the Gaeltacht.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, politicians, Conradh na Gaeilge and language experts have said that one of the main weaknesses of the bill proposed by the Government there is no direct provision which would place a strong obligation on the state to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in their own language.

However, all the amendments in which such Gaeltacht provisions were proposed have been ruled out before the Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee meets in the Dáil today to begin the next stage of the bill.

Under that amendment, state bodies would be required to do 20% of their advertising in Irish and 5% in the Irish language media. An amendment was also disallowed which would require the Minister for the Gaeltacht to make regulations on advertising matters, which he has permission under the Act but which no minister has availed of for 17 years.

At least for some time the state ‘s advertising in Irish has been drawing attention to the fact that it does not appear in Government information campaigns during the pandemic.

Other amendments that will not be discussed by Coiste na Gaeilge in the Dáil include all that recommended that a state body be penalized for breaching language law.

More than 300 amendments have been proposed by TDs to the bill which will amend the Language Act, but over 60 of these amendments have been ruled out, mostly because they are considered to impose additional costs on the state.

Only a minister or minister of state can propose an amendment to a bill if it is thought that such an amendment would lead to an additional demand on the exchequer.

Among the amendments removed on the grounds that they would involve an additional cost were a number of amendments relating to services in the Gaeltacht.

For example, an amendment from Gary Gannon, TD of the Social Democrats, who would make “all public services in Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas available through the medium of Irish by 31 December 2030”.

Excluding the reason for this amendment was an additional cost to the exchequer.

An amendment by Catherine Connolly and an amendment by Sinn Féin in which it was recommended that all State services be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht by 31 December 2025 were rejected on the same basis.

The additional cost was the reason given for the disapproval of a Sinn Féin proposed reform of health services.

According to that amendment, the HSE would have a duty to ensure that health and mental health services would be available in Irish in the Gaeltacht by the end of 2025 for anyone who needed it. Sinn Féin called for 2030 to ensure that all people in the state have the same right.

All the amendments about Irish language services in the Gaeltacht that were disallowed were stronger than anything that has been said on the same subject in the Government Bill.

The Government’s draft legislation states that the new advisory committee to be established under the bill will have “regard” to “objectives” for increasing services through Irish “especially in the Gaeltacht, in Gaeltacht service towns and in Irish language networks”.

It is also stated that the “language impact” on the Gaeltacht should be taken into account when setting language standards.

According to the Government’s bill, these standards would set out a “timescale” for Irish to be a “working language” in state offices located in the Gaeltacht.

The reason given for disapproving some amendments which would give An Coimisinéir Teanga additional powers was an additional cost.

According to one of these, suggested by a number of TDs, An Coimisinéir Teanga would be allowed to screen any new bills, strategies or schemes to see if they would have any language implications.

Another Sinn Féin amendment which recommended that the Commissioner be allowed to “defend the principle that the Irish language will not be treated less favorably than the English language” was rejected.

The disapproval of this amendment led to an additional cost and this was the case with the proposal to appoint a ‘principal sociolinguist of the State’ based in the Department of the Gaeltacht.

Cost issues were mentioned as well as the disapproval of an amendment which would mean that all support services provided by the Houses of the Oireachtas in English would also be available in Irish.

Costs led to disallowance of amendments under simultaneous publication, in English and Irish, of bills, acts and statutory instruments.

The rule on amendments that would have implications for the exchequer has been used to exclude many other suggestions made by opposition TDs.

Some of the other amendments that were disallowed related to the status of the Irish language on traffic signs, to the use of the Irish language in the courts and to fines for organizations that would breach the language legislation.

Attempts by TDs to bring retail banks and private companies under the umbrella of the act also failed.

An amendment proposing TG4 ‘s funding of 33% of RTÉ’ s funding was also disallowed and a proposed amendment to restore the Údarás na Gaeltachta election was excluded.

In those cases, it was stated that the proposals did not relate to the provisions of the Language Act.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, said that he was “disappointed” by the disapproved amendments.

“I am disappointed about this. I understand why amendments are disallowed now and then, because there is a cost involved or whatever. But it makes it very difficult for us as an opposition to be proactive in legislation if your views and suggestions cannot be submitted. ”

Ó Snodaigh said that he was optimistic, however, that there would be a stronger act but that there would be no further opportunity in the long run to strengthen language rights.

“It will be a little stronger because there are amendments from the Minister himself, but they do not go far enough at all. If he accepts any amendment from any of us, it will make the Bill stronger.

“The biggest problem is that we now have the opportunity to find the right approach and we will not be coming back to this Bill, in my view, for another 20 years. 2002 was the last time that I was first elected, 19 years ago. Legislation on the Irish language rarely comes forward and if we do not seize this opportunity, the Irish language and Gaeltacht community will suffer. ”

Ó Snodaigh said the Bills Office had “gone overboard” in some cases where they decided that amendments to the provisions of the bill did not apply or would come at a cost.

“The State in general has become very conservative in what they count as a cost to the State. There is a debate in the background as to what exactly is a provision in the Constitution which states that the opposition has no right to impose a cost on the State.

“It simply came to our notice then [sa bhfreasúra] considers it a misreading and a very conservative reading. At present, the only way we can promote something, even if it is to the advantage of the state, is to urge Ministers to adopt the idea and then submit the amendment in their own name. That very rarely happens. That makes it very difficult to deal properly with new legislation. ”