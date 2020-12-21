ProStyle, a camera for iOS that will correct your photos automatically

- Advertisement -

The photographic aspect of Apple mobiles is a matter more than proven throughout its existence. The cameras on iPhones offer exceptional results compared to many high-end Android devices. However, our photos may not be perfect because we do not have the technical knowledge to achieve this. Therefore, we want to introduce you to an iOS camera capable of automatically correcting our photos.

Its name is ProStyle and through its Artificial Intelligence it is able to turn our photos into images that look incredible.

A camera for iOS that will generate perfect images

Things related to photography and images in general that we upload to the web and social networks are becoming more and more demanding. Every day we notice that the images that are published are better worked, with great results thanks to the cameras used, the applied techniques and the editing processes. This is something that could be out of our reach, although we also occupy cameras from iOS devices. However, using ProStyle brings us very close to obtaining perfect results in our photos.

This application is powered by Artificial Intelligence, which allows you to apply corrections automatically. In this way, if you have errors in the composition of the image, focus or some other aspect, the application will correct it automatically.

Additionally, the application has an editing area where we can work manually or automatically. The automatic is also in the hands of Artificial Intelligence and in that sense, it will present 8 predefined settings. These adjustments come directly from the styles and techniques applied by professional photographers in their work.

Likewise, it should be noted that the app also has video support, so you can apply improvements to your audiovisual material. It should be noted that not all the options of the app are free and if you need some additional effects, you will have to opt for the paid alternatives. However, it is an application with great results that any lover of photography would want to try.

To get ProStyle, follow this link.

