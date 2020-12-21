Protect access to certain applications with password in Windows 10

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Computer sharing at home it is very common in most homes around the world, especially when both parents and children need to use it. In this case, it is very likely that we find ourselves with the need to avoid that our children or other people with whom we share the PC, can use certain installed applications. To do this, we are going to show a very simple way to protect the use of certain applications with a password in Windows 10.

There are different options to try that our children or certain people who may have access to our computer cannot open those applications that we do not consider appropriate for them or that may contain certain personal information or confidential that we do not want to fall into the hands of just anyone. However, many of them may require complicated tasks, adjustments or knowledge for their correct configuration.

Therefore, we want to show you a simple tool that has been designed precisely to protect the use of applications by means of a password. It is a very light software, easy to handle and that we can also download completely free from the following link to the official website of the tool.

Prevent someone from using an app by password protecting it

SmartLife

The program is called My LockBox and all we have to do to install it is unzip the file that is downloaded to our computer’s hard drive and then click on the executable file. A simple wizard will guide us during its installation and once it is finished, it will open on the desktop.

The first thing we have to do is indicate the password that we want to use to block access to certain applications, although we can also do it later and we can even change the pin or password whenever we want. With the application installed and the password set, all we have left is block the applications we want.

To do this, all we have to do is open the utility and choose the root folder of the application that we want so that it cannot be used by other people. If during the installation we have accepted that My LockBox is integrated into the Windows 10 context menu, we can also go to the application path, click on the folder with the right mouse button and select the option Protect Witch My LockBox. Anyway, once this is done, we can see how trying to open said application is not possible. We can only be able to do so if we previously launch the utility and enter the password set to unlock it.