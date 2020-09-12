Protect Google’s password autocomplete with your fingerprint

It’s been a couple of years since the “Autocomplete” API was added to Android and you have been able to use Google or other password managers to fill in your credentials and log into the applications.

Google has added security to this function

However, while most third-party password apps require that verify your identity Before publishing your data in another application, Google’s autocomplete will just autocomplete it for you as long as your phone is unlocked, and this is where the problem was, since this is not so secure. A recent change in Play Services corrects it requiring an authentication in the field before Google auto-populates the data fields.

This feature had been in testing for a few months and Google finally released it for all users. Thanks to her it is possible confirm your login details using your fingerprint or facial recognition. This function still allows a quick login to an app or website, but it provides an additional layer of security for users.

Verification for password autocomplete Google

Google is rolling out this feature among users on Android already. It may have already arrived, although you will not have to wait too long for it to become official in your account, but, you can always use the beta of the Google app so you don’t have to wait.

The change appears to have been implemented in a recent version of Play Services. It is currently available with the version with v20.33.13 (APK Mirror), but it is also available in version v20.26.14.

How is this function activated?

The function you will find when you go to Settings> Google> Autocomplete> “Autocomplete with Google”. The new security option of Autocomplete should be there, with a single tab of credentials inside.

Activate it and make sure you are using Google’s autocomplete service (Settings> System> Languages ​​& input> Autocomplete service and choose Google).

From that moment, when you use any application that suggests you to autocomplete to enter your passwords, payment methods, addresses or other personal information associated and saved in your Google account, you will be required to verify your identity. On devices Android 10 and above, this means using fingerprint, face, or retina security authentication.

How was it discovered?

This new feature was discovered by the XDA developers in a Play Services teardown in January, but was not on at the time.