Protect your children and prevent Google from showing them certain ads

New technologies and smart devices can be of great help in our daily lives, however, they can also be a double-edged sword when used by the smallest of the house. And it is that each time they begin to use smart devices or applications where they can access certain content at an earlier age. There are different applications or parental control settings to prevent our children from accessing content not appropriate for their age, but the truth is that on certain occasions they can be found with adult ads.

Taking into account that in most cases our children use a Google account to access the Internet or certain services such as Youtube, we are going to show below how to prevent Google from showing ads with inappropriate content for our children, such as ads with bookmakers, online gambling, etc.

As you may already know, the search giant collects a lot of information about each of us to personalize the ads it shows us when we browse the Internet or use any of its services, such as YouTube. Now, it is possible to access certain settings on the configuration of the ads that Google can show us and prevent our children from finding information that is inappropriate for their age when they use our devices.

Steps to follow so that Google does not show us certain ads

SmartLife

To do this, the first thing we have to do is visit the Google ads configuration page from the computer, mobile or tablet. Now, it is important that we have first logged into our Google account. Once there, we find at the top with a setting that allows us to activate or deactivate the personalization of ads. Therefore, if we want to have some control over what will be shown to us, we must have the switch activated.

Just below, we will find an extensive list of categories, sites or topics based on the personal information that Google has collected from us and from our activity on the Internet. So all we have to do is go reviewing each of the categories and when we find one that is not to our liking so that it can be shown to our children, we have to click on it and then click on the Disable option. At the bottom, we can see all the topics deactivated and that Google will not use to personalize the advertisements shown to us.