Protect your identity by modifying your selfies with the Generated Photos service

Protecting our identity on the web is a task that right now makes a lot of sense, considering the dangers that exist. Anyone with a little spare time can easily find our faces by doing deep searches (and sometimes not so much) on the web. Therefore, we want to present you a service that seeks to make us anonymous to third parties on the internet, through the modification of our selfies.

Its name is Generated Photos and it has an AI-powered mechanism that modifies our photos, making us look like a different person but similar to us.

Modify your selfies to protect your identity online

There are many alternatives that allow us to make the face of anyone inaccessible in the photos. To achieve this, we use the classic pixelated offered by the different “Blur” tools of the image editors. However, Generated Photos offers a completely different way where we will not have to cover the face of the image. On the contrary, the face will remain visible although with some modifications that will make the person look quite different.

Additionally, we are talking about a tool whose process does not involve any more intervention from us than choosing the photo to upload and the one to download.

To get started with Generated Photos first, head over to the site from the link at the end of this article. On the main screen, scroll down a little and you will find the demarcated area where you should drag the image. Once loaded, a few seconds will elapse and all results will appear immediately.

The site is capable of generating a large number of alternatives for your modified photo that you can quickly download to your computer. In this way, you can move around the web with any of those profile images, protecting your identity in a simple and ingenious way. Generated Photos artificial AI is capable of providing dozens of results in seconds to protect your identity with excellent modifications to your selfies.

To prove it, follow this link.

