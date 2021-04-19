PS5, a new generation console victim of planned obsolescence

- Advertisement -

Last March we saw that PS4 had a major problem that could render it totally unusable, and today it was discovered that PS5 is also seriously affected for the same problem that, broadly speaking, fits without problems within the concept of planned obsolescence.

PS5 uses, as expected, a CMOS battery that is responsible for continuing to supply a small amount of power to the system when the console is off. This energy allows to maintain aspects as important as the base configuration at the BIOS level, and also the date and time. If the battery runs out, or if it stops working properly, all those elements are lost.

Being a battery that supplies power constantly when the console is not turned on, it is clear that its shelf life has an expiration date, and that when it runs out we will have to proceed to change it if we want the console to function normally again, but how exactly does a spent CMOS battery affect PS5? “Does it Play?” He has tested a PS5 console in those conditions, and his conclusions are not good at all. Let’s see them.

PS5 UPDATE: We have published our initial findings on #cbomb and it’s effect on # PS5 consoles and games. This will be of particular interest to anyone who owns a PS5 Digital Edition. Https://t.co/tSggp7zJVN – Does it play? (@ DoesItPlay1) April 17, 2021

PS5 and the CMOS battery: Sony, we have a problem

And quite serious. When testing the digital version (without optical drive) of PS5, they found that none of the installed games worked. This means that when the CMOS stack stops working, the PS5 in digital version is totally uselessas it cannot play installed games, and neither can it access physical format games in any way.

In the case of the PS5 with optical drive, the PS4 games seem to work, but constantly show error messages with the text “something went wrong”. PS5 games in physical format do not finish working. For example, Mortal Kombat 11 fails to install, and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is unplayable due to its high dependence on online features. The only one that worked well was Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The conclusion we can draw from all this is very simple, and sends a clear message to both Sony and PS5 users. The model without an optical drive reader fares very badly, and is exposed to a total lockdown situation due to the fact that games in digital format stop working completely. It is true that the PS5 with optical drive does not end so badly, but the seriousness of the matter is such that Sony should become aware and launch an update at once firmware that will solve this problem.

It is not acceptable that a user who buys a new generation console has to be concerned, from the first minute, by the enormous impact that something as simple as the CMOS battery can have on its useful life. The life of a CMOS battery is quite long, but it must be taken into account that it can fail prematurely.a, and that its replacement requires a console disassembly process that is not available to the average user.

The PS5 exploding process confirmed that accessing the CMOS stack is extremely difficult, so much so that we have to almost completely disassemble the console, and remove the plate that contains all the key elements of the console because the battery is on the opposite side. In the attached image I show you exactly where this stack is installed.