PS5 to the max! The best televisions to play the PlayStation 5 with all its graphic potential

At this point, if you have managed to get your money back after buying one PS5You may be interested in buying a TV to make the most of Sony’s future catalog. What things should you take into account when deciding? Fortunately, here we summarize several technical aspects according to the demands of the machine.

As a general guideline, to take full advantage of the graphical potential of the PS5, you will need a TV with an HDMI 2.0 input port. Through this connection, the console will be able to output the audio and video of the system. HDMI 2.0 is the standard version, which is why it comes in almost all televisions that support 4K.

As the PS5 will offer video games in 8K resolution, the HDMI 2.1 port, the most recent version of HDMI 2.0, will be required on the television panel. This new port is available on all televisions that promise 8K resolution. Of course, do not worry about making the investment, because HDMI 2.1 is compatible with its predecessor.

To this is added the input lag, which is the delay between pressing a button until the action occurs on the screen. A high degree of input lag makes online gaming a pain.

Anything below 10 ms (microseconds) should be considered above average for a television. TechRadar editor Matt Hanson recommends that we look for TVs with “as close to 0 ms as possible, although TVs with 6 to 13 ms would actually be good.”

PS5 | The best televisions

Taking all this information, GameRadar made a list of the most suitable televisions to get the most out of the PS5.

LG OLEDCX series

Sizes: 48, 55, 65 and 77 inches (OLED48CX6, OLED55CX6, OLED65CX6, OLED77CX6) | Input lag: 13ms (1080/60) | Display: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes

Samsung QNQ70T / QEQ70T

Sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 87 inches (QN55Q70T, QN65Q70T, QN75Q70T, QN85Q70T) | Input lag: 20ms (1080/60) with Game Motion Plus | Display: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes

LG Nano90 Nanocell LED

Sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inches (55NANO906, 65NANO906, 75NANO906) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: DolbyVision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes

Sony X900H / XH90

Sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches (KD-55XH9005, KD-65XH9005, KD-75XH9005, KD-85XH9005) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes

Vizio V Series 2020

Sizes: 40, 43, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 75 inches (V405-H19, V435-H11, V505-H19, V555-H11, V585-H11, V605-H3, V655-H9, V705-H3 , V755-H4) | Input lag: 10ms (1080/60) | Display: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No

Samsung TU8000 / TU8500

Sizes: 43, 55 and 65 inches (UE43TU8500, UE55TU8500, UE65TU8500) | Input lag: 12ms (1080/60) | Display: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No

Panasonic TX-50HX800

Sizes: 50, 58 and 65 inches | Input lag: 10ms (1080/60) | Display: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No

