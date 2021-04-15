PS5 updates: support for external USB storage and 120Hz for 1080p

- Advertisement -

Nearly half a year since its launch, it appears that Sony is still polishing off many of the small flaws it featured alongside the PS5, gradually becoming the next-gen console that we were initially promised. And it is that this week Sony has announced the arrival of its first major update of the system of its console, with changes that will add functionalities of game, communication and even possibilities of expansion of the hardware.

Starting with the latter, once this update is applied, PS5 users will be able to start move your games between the console’s internal storage and any external drive connected via USB. A great addition that will solve the great problem of the reduced space of only 667 GB internal to the SSD of the console, which given the increasingly large size of the games, aimed to be one of the great ceilings. And it is that although eventually Sony should allow us to use the existing free additional M.2 expansion slot inside the PS5, for the moment it remains inactive.

However, this function continues to have great shortcomings, since basically what we will do is archive our games in this external storage, to transfer them back to the console when we want to play them. Unfortunately, the games will still not be playable from these USB storage drives.

Still, Sony claims that transferring games from these external drives will be faster than re-downloading and / or reinstalling them from disc.

Moreover, Sony has also added the highly demanded 120Hz support for 1080p PC monitorsso you can take advantage of higher frame rates if you have your console connected to a high refresh rate monitor. While HDR is great, not all games or apps support it, and you can now configure the system to cast in SDR when that’s the only format available.

Another change you can take advantage of is the new HDMI switches, where you can individually choose between the settings that will turn your TV on when the PS5 is turned on, or put the console in standby mode when the TV is turned off.

Additionally, numerous new social features like cross-generation Share Play when they group chat, which means PS5 owners can share their screen and allow PS4 owners to watch the game. PS5 users can also virtually hand their controller over to a friend and let them take over, or virtually hand over a second controller for remote cooperative play.