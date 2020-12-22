Pubs and restaurants to close and travel ban to be reintroduced

- Advertisement -

The Government is to introduce stricter restrictions from Christmas Eve

The Government is to introduce new restrictions that will close restaurants and pubs on 24 December and prevent people from leaving their county from midnight on 26 December.

People would later be allowed to travel back to their own county if they are visiting another county for Christmas.

One family will be allowed to visit the house between 27 December and 1 January and subsequent home visits will be prohibited.

The shops will always have open permission but the hairdressers and other services will also close on Thursday this week. Cinemas and galleries will also be closed. Fitness centers will be allowed open and certain sports such as golf and tennis will be allowed to be played.

Church service from 26 December will be online only.

The new restrictions will be reviewed on 12 January.

The travel ban between Ireland and Britain will be extended until 31 December.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told government ministers he thinks Level 5 restrictions will need to be reintroduced after Christmas.

It is a concern that the virus is spreading more strongly again among all age groups.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today that the first group will get the needle against the Covid-19 this year.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday gave its blessing to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and is expected to do so for the Moderna vaccine in the first week of January.

The Government last week published the national vaccination plan to combat Covid-19, a plan to buy 14.3 million doses from six different companies.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night that matters were “very, very serious” at the moment.

Professor Philip Nolan said the number of new cases of the disease is growing between 5-7% per day and the disease is now spreading more rapidly than ever since the spring.

It was clear, says Nolan, that we have a “third defeat” of the Covid-19.

The reproductive rate of the disease may now be between 1.5 and 1.6, he said.

Nolan said things are as bad now in Dublin as they were when the second defeat in October was worse. 311 new cases were announced in Dublin this afternoon.

If the disease continues to spread as it is there will be 1,300 cases a day in the state by Jan. 6, Nolan says. This would be 1,800 cases with 7% growth.

NPHET is urging people to stay home and stop socializing.