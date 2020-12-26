Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Rojas died

- Advertisement -

The Puerto Rican Salsero Tito Rojas, known for songs like “El gallo salsero” and songs like “Siempre seré” or “Señora de madrugada”, He died at dawn this Saturday at 65 years old of a suspected heart attack.

Jessica Rojas, one of the singer’s daughters, confirmed the death to the music radio station Salsoul.

Relatives of the interpreter were those who They found him on the ground with no vital signs on the balcony of a residence in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao, a municipality on the east coast of Puerto Rico.

“This morning a call to 911 alerted about a medical case in a residence in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao,” these publications detail.

The last presentation that Rojas offered was a virtual one last Thursday, Christmas Eve, through his YouTube page, together with his orchestra.

Rojas, in the same way, participated in the most recent production of the Puerto Rican salsa singer. Gilberto Santa Rosa, “Colleagues”, in the theme “On the middle street.

“No one is eternal in the world, not even having a heart that feels and sighs for life and love so much … rest in peace, understood,” said the Puerto Rican reggaeton player. Don Omar on his Instagram account.

Julio César Rojas López, the artist’s real name, released his first album -of his more than 25-, “Mima la pululera”, together with Pedro Conga in 1972.

After that experience, he joined the Cuban singer’s orchestra Justo Betancourt and the set Borincuba, with which he recorded “Distinto y different” (1977) and “¡Presencia!” (1978), according to the biography included in the book “Historia de la salsa” by the Puerto Rican journalist and sociologist Hiram Guadalupe.

Although he later separated from her, Betancourt produced his next two albums as a soloist: “Borincuba with love: Presents Tito Rojas” (1978) and “Borincuba here” (1979).

The singer later worked with him Borincano set, with which he released a record in 1980. Five years later he recorded with the Luisito Ayala orchestra and the Puerto Rican Power.

“The salsa rooster”, As Rojas was known, had a vast career of more than 40 years, in which he released other albums such as “A mi Estilo”, “Por own Right”, “Humildemente”, “I want to get home”, “El de siempre” and “Traditional”.

The also singer of the hits “He collided with life” and “Condéname a tu amor”, was known for his expressions such as “Dale pa’bajo”, “Excuse me sae”, “Sure, gross” and “Take pa’tu casa”.

His last production was “A rooster for history.”

Before that album, he released “El Viajero”, an album that he published under his own label, TR Records (the first was “Independiente”, released in 2012), and has eight songs.

“It’s an album for the good rumba and street dancer, in the style they know Tito Rojas,” the former member of the orchestras of prominent musicians, such as the Puerto Rican Pedro Conga, the Cuban Justo Betancourt told EFE at that time. and Puerto Rican Power.

Before working independently, the 59-year-old musician’s career was in the hands of Musical Productions, with which he released the albums “Sensual”, “A mi Estilo”, “By own right”, “Humildemente”, “Canta gallo, canta” and “Tito Rojas”.

Rojas’ death joins that of another prominent Puerto Rican salsa singer in 2020, Carlos “Cano” Estremera, who passed away on October 28 at age 62.

Estremera, known for hits such as “La boda de ella”, “El toro”, “El caimán” or “Ámame in slow motion”, died in a hospital on the island, where he remained hospitalized for about a week due to multiple complications of Health.

(With information from EFE)

