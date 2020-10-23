Pumpkin Jack Review: The King of Halloween in a lesson from Medievil

Pumpkin Jack turned out to be a little surprise. One of those old-fashioned adventures, full of humor, variety, pure and simple fun. Recovering the air of an immortal adventure like Medievil (if you want, you can read our review of MediEvil for PS4 here), and enriching everything with a disproportionate amount of citations, the developer Nicolas Meyssonnier offers us a platform in three dimensions with an immediate style captivating, a little rough in the mechanics and not always very inspired in terms of artistic direction, but still driven by the sincere desire to involve and entertain. Pumpkin Jack he is the son of moderate yet genuine ambitions, of those who – with full awareness of their limits – try to entertain the player with a series of easy and ironic situations.

In this way, a spontaneous smile could tempt more than a player to turn a blind eye to some perceptible lack, mainly linked to the limited resources of the development team. As far as we are concerned, Nicolas Maysosonnier’s goal can be said to be successful: Pumpkin Jack has a delicately retro taste, which however vanishes quickly and which appeases the peckishness of 3D platforming just one night. Maybe just that of Halloween!

The Ballad of the Pumpkin

Boredom is an ugly beast. Even for the Devil himself. The Kingdom of Arc En Ciel is an idyllic place, where everyone lives in peace, without problems of any kind: a truly unbearable place! That is why the Lord of Darkness, to shake the monotony of everyday life, decides to pour calamities of all kinds on that realm. So, just for some fun. At bottom, without disgust what life is?

Too bad that the inhabitants of Arc En Ciel are not as compliant as the Devil believed: to respond to the armies of Satan, humans hire a powerful wizard who seems to be able to counter the forces of the Underworld. At that point, the Devil throws his secret weapon on Earth, which takes the form of … a pumpkin! The lazy Jack, a well-known malefactor who had long since died a better life, is awakened by his Master and sent back to the living for the sole purpose of annihilating the wizard and bringing some healthy destruction back to the mortal realm.

And here the treacherous Jack, led by a talking owl and a fearful crow, sets out to face the Enchanter, who proves to be a far more subtle and fearsome opponent than expected. There is nothing remarkable about Pumpkin Jack’s narrative premise nor in their development, yet the story flows away with pleasure: the merit does not lie in surprising implications, or in who knows what scripts, but in the humor that permeates the whole adventure.

The story of this aggressive and flamboyant Pumpkin, grappling with undead, scarecrows and creatures of all kinds (all strictly brainless) is pervaded by a vivacity that manages to snatch a lot of smiles. And if we consider the intentions of the production, this goal can already be said to be more than enough: a cast of strange characters, Burtonian suggestions and the continuous use of the most disparate quotations make the plot of Pumpkin Jack a cheerful excuse to entertain the player along the about 5 hours necessary to reach the credits. The subtitles in Italian help those unfamiliar with the English language: a very welcome presence, especially in a production of such small dimensions, as well as well done as a whole, if we exclude some easily forgivable typos.

An adventure full of variety

As in the most classic of 3D adventure / platform games, in the role of Jack we will have to make our way through a series of very linear levels, with only a few small detours here and there in search of collectibles useful to unlock the additional costumes of the protagonist. Starting from these solid foundations, the developer has centrifuged a good number of diversified situations within the production, so as to make the progression lively and never too monotonous.

And this is precisely the best value of Pumpkin Jack: even with an obvious repetition of the usual patterns, each level offers different alternatives to platform mechanics, nice solutions dedicated to puzzle solving and more spectacular situations “on the tracks”, on rickety rails. , ghost horses and other surprises.

Although some situations tend to repeat themselves, the overall offer of Pumpkin Jack tries to make up for the variety and inspiration for the lack of refinement of the gameplay. Under this front, Nicolas Meyssonnier has hit the mark: his is a carefree and trotting adventure, characterized by a compelling pace at the right point.

Also the diversification of weapons follows more or less the same game design philosophy: at the end of each level, our Killer Pumpkin will come into possession of a new instrument of death, generally taken from the boss on duty, with which to face the threats of the next stage, alternating their gadgets at will. Without revealing the total number of weapons, it suffices to know that we will be able to face monsters, among other things, with a simple spade, with a scythe, with a talking sword and even using our raven to attack from a distance: the effect on targets does not present substantial changes, and overall their addition is designed to make the progress in the levels a little more varied, without offering who knows what advantages to the player.

Staying on the subject, even the monsters we will come across belong to a dignified bestiary, made up of zombies, gargoyles, human knights, poisonous birds and much more, without forgetting that a fair amount of bosses to annihilate is also added to the group. And here, in the face of this potpourri of enemies, weapons and adventurous situations, Pumpkin Jack entertains, intrigues and cheers for a few hours, pushing us to postpone in front of some, obvious playful stumbles.

The platform phases, for example, are sometimes a bit imprecise, and the same can be said for the amplitude of the jumps and the solidity of the collisions: thanks to a camera that is not always well set, the jumps on the surfaces therefore appear a bit uncertain, e the correct calibration of the platforming ends up being affected. The combat system, although fairly functional, is almost entirely based on frenzied button mashing, interspersed with dodges that guarantee a few frames of invulnerability: although it is smooth and harmless, the combat system suffers the weight of a chaos that undermines the readability of the action when lots of enemies and particles pile up on the screen. Finally, even the moments dedicated to solving stinks, in which we will only check Jack’s pumpkin head, alternate really well-managed puzzles with others that are not exactly brilliant, mostly used as a mere filler between a jump and a fight.

These are the colors of Halloween

In its simplicity, Pumpkin Jack is also partly convincing on the visual side: the animations are at times coarse and the recycling of assets throughout the adventure is all too evident, but the colors, the cartoon look and the cheerfully disturbing atmosphere contribute to composing a glance that is altogether quite pleasant.

On PC obviously the game gives its best, ennobled by the presence of Ray Tracing and DLSS, acronym for Deep Learning Super Sampling, that is a technology that applies anti-aliasing to reduce jaggedness to the images (if you want to learn more, you can read our special on Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0). What stands out is above all a good use of particle effects and of those horror and fairy-tale suggestions belonging to the Halloween imagery, reconstructed in the work with all possible and imaginable clichés. The musical accompaniment is also curious: although some sounds are all too traditional, their well-implemented use and the use of classical music in the most spectacular sequences give Pumpkin Jack a good dose of audiovisual personality.