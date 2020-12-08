Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Review: the fusion of the two famous puzzles is back

When you publish a game like Puyo Puyo Tetris, with an already quite original concept in itself, and later decide to develop a sequel, it must not be easy to think about what improvements or innovations to make to the formula, so as to entice the public to ‘purchase. For this reason, with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 SEGA has seen fit not to upset the good present in the first episode, acclaimed by both the public and international critics (to learn more, you can read our review of Puyo Puyo Tetris). The team therefore preferred to expand the experience with a series of new modes and small improvements that aim to satisfy different audiences, and even to involve Western players in possession of an Xbox for the first time. The Sonic Team to improve what was done with the progenitor? Let’s find out together.

The story mode and the learning of mechanics

From the first start of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 you immediately feel at home, since the authors have decided to propose a menu almost identical to that of its predecessor. The first item that stands out is the mode Adventure: equipped with an innovative interface that recalls that of a board game, the Sugoroku, and a large amount of characters, the story will certainly not be remembered for the narrative component.

The story, which involves old and new heroes, in fact tends to tire quickly: the somewhat stereotyped protagonists and the succession of long fixed-screen dialogues do not help, on the other hand, to encourage user involvement. The Adventure, however, acts as a perfect training ground for getting closer to both styles of play present in the work and the various old and new modes contained in the package. In about 80 levels, some of which are completely optional, it is possible to test yourself in challenges of increasing level, which help to get used to and unlock extra side elements, such as scenarios and music, but also characters and objects of fundamental importance. Still on the subject of learning the basic rules, the presence of the “Automatic difficulty”, an option linked to the Adventure mode that shapes the ability of the CPU according to our skill. At least in our case, the option in question did its duty and after a couple of levels of adjustment, which we passed easily, we found ourselves facing challenges of increasing difficulty, in which the victory always occurred on the razor’s edge, when both screens were now filled with colored blocks. In this new episode we then find a section “Lessons”, perfect for those who want to learn, as well as enriched with all the notions on new modes and some extra voices that act as interactive teachings.

Role puzzle

The main novelty of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 consists in the introduction of a particular mode called Technical Battle which, in simple terms, consists of a rolistic reinterpretation of the two puzzle games. Participants must not limit themselves to playing the selected reference puzzle game, but must constantly keep an eye on a couple of parameters: life points, whose reset decrees the game over, and those magic, thanks to which three different skills can be activated at the push of a button.

The composition of the team determines which skills are available and the amount of attributes: in a special screen you can in fact spend several minutes studying the perfect combination of characters and cards (the equivalent of accessories) to have the right balance between attack and defense. Then to guarantee an increase in terms of longevity is the progression of the individual characters, who at the end of each battle earn experience points thanks to which they level up and become stronger and stronger. This mode, mainly aimed at a target that does not appreciate the static nature of puzzle games such as the first Puyo Puyo Tetris, is certainly a welcome addition that, especially at higher levels, manages to guarantee hours of fun, adding a pleasant sense of progression. applied to both the offline and online component.

All-round competition

If on the one hand the Technical Battle represents an absolute novelty of this second chapter, on the other the veterans of Puyo Puyo Tetris, who are waiting for nothing but confronting other players to determine who is the most skilled with Tetramini or Slime , they will find bread for their teeth. The multiplayer sector does not involve only the Technical Battle mode but also all the others already seen in the first episode, which can be faced not only in friendly matches but also in the competitive one, or the Puzzle League. In fact, even in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 there is the possibility to challenge other players in four different categories, each with its own ranking: Puzzle League (Tetris + Puyo Puyo), Puyo Puyo League, Tetris League is Technical Battle League, with the latter embodying the only novelty regarding the competitive gaming sector.

This fragmentation of online modes is not only good for those who love competition, but also for those who are just looking for a little fun and want to relax with a friendly match. In addition to the Puzzle League, which has a greater focus on those who love PvP, the Sonic Team has once again focused on the lovers of PvE, who will be able to fully enjoy the experience thanks to the Challenge modes. In the appropriate menu we find Infinite Fever, Infinite puyo, Puyo mini, Sprint, Marathon is Ultra. In all six cases, these are modes that require the participation of only one player with the aim of reaching the maximum score within a time limit, or to continue indefinitely in one of the two puzzle games. By completing any match of the Challenge modes with an active internet connection, the score will automatically be loaded into online rankings, so that even solo players can try to set new records with which to climb the world leaderboards.

Lack of extras

As for the surrounding elements, such as the ability to change the appearance of the units used in both puzzle games, the game offers a decidedly reduced series of “skin”. Some alternative aspects are available immediately (including the Sonic themed ones) and others can be purchased with credits in the appropriate shop. But unfortunately, the shop is identical to that of the first Puyo Puyo Tetris and there is nothing new compared to what was seen in the previous incarnation of the series. This aspect reveals a slight note of laziness on the part of the developers, who have not spent much effort in proposing a section dedicated to customization with some additional options.

The items available are not only scarce in terms of numbers, but they are also extremely simple to obtain. In fact, a few hours of play and a handful of victories will be enough to get hold of any alternative aspect of Puyo and Tetramini. There are also voice packs and icons that are always available for purchase but which, although numerous, certainly arouse less interest in those who are not willing to unlock every single item.

The use of the DualSense in version PS5, since the developers have voluntarily avoided supporting exclusive features of individual platforms to offer everyone the same gaming experience. However, the game takes advantage of the new section Activities of the Sony console, thanks to which you can instantly select the tab relating to the mode you want to play.