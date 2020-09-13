Python lays 7 eggs without contact with a male for 15 years: this is what happened

Saint Louis Zoo officials believed their royal python was a male … until it has laid eggs. Where is the problem? These eggs were laid after decades of the snake’s arrival in the zoo and, to this day, it was (rightly) considered a male specimen.

Just this week, in fact, zookeepers discovered that the 65-year-old python had laid seven eggs in July. A (another) rather unusual fact, considering that the snake was very old. Another element that has confused the officials is that the female has not mated for about 15 years.

The royal python in question is also incredibly old, as these creatures live up to 30 years in captivity. “It would certainly be the oldest snake we know of in history“Mark Wanner, head of herpetology at the zoo, told The Associated Press two possible explanations to make sense of the appearance of the eggs.

First, it is possible that these creatures – like other types of reptiles – retain the sperm of the male specimen for delayed fertilization, a strategy that allows animals to have offspring at a more convenient time. Alternatively, the python may have reproduced asexually through a process known as facultative parthenogenesis, a relatively common process in many insect species and plants (including some species of lizards, snakes, rays, sharks, and even birds).

The zoo is still not sure what happened, but they hope to find out through DNA testing once the eggs hatch.