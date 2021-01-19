Tech News

Q&A Tech today 19 January 2021 at 2 pm on Twitch: we are waiting for you!

By Brian Adam
0
0
Q&A Tech today 19 January 2021 at 2 pm on Twitch: we are waiting for you!
Q&a Tech Today 19 January 2021 At 2 Pm On

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Q&A Tech today 19 January 2021 at 2 pm on Twitch: we are waiting for you!

Our weekly appointment with the Q&A Tech is back. Today, January 19th 2021, at 14:00 in fact, on our official Twitch channel we will keep you company for an hour, in which we will answer your questions and dispel your doubts about everything related to the world of technology.

After a week full of news, culminating in the presentation of the new Galaxy S21 at the CES 2021in fact, the time has come to draw conclusions and take stock of what awaits us in the coming months. The market, in fact, at least in the next few weeks should enter the classic post-fair phase in which there will be few news, but this will allow us to discuss.

We will obviously talk about the new 11th generation Intel CPUs, but also about the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, without forgetting the Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile range from AMD.

As always, you can use the comments section of the news to post your questions, which we will read during the broadcast.

The advice is always to subscribe to our official Twitch channel ed activate the bell to not miss even a live broadcast.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Vodafone down today 19 January 2021: problems with internet and telephony reported

Brian Adam - 0
Problems for Vodafone Italy today 19 January 2021. As indicated on the telephone operator's Downdetector page, since the early hours of this morning...
Read more
Tech News

ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
The ASUS ROG Phone range is very popular with some mobile gaming lovers. It's no surprise, then, that enthusiasts are trying to get...
Read more
Tech News

Blue Monday: myth unfounded or proven by some scientific evidence? Let’s find out together

Brian Adam - 0
We often think that the great days celebrated around the world have a historical or scientific foundation. Yet this is not always the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©