Q&A Tech today 19 January 2021 at 2 pm on Twitch: we are waiting for you!

Our weekly appointment with the Q&A Tech is back. Today, January 19th 2021, at 14:00 in fact, on our official Twitch channel we will keep you company for an hour, in which we will answer your questions and dispel your doubts about everything related to the world of technology.

After a week full of news, culminating in the presentation of the new Galaxy S21 at the CES 2021in fact, the time has come to draw conclusions and take stock of what awaits us in the coming months. The market, in fact, at least in the next few weeks should enter the classic post-fair phase in which there will be few news, but this will allow us to discuss.

We will obviously talk about the new 11th generation Intel CPUs, but also about the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, without forgetting the Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile range from AMD.

As always, you can use the comments section of the news to post your questions, which we will read during the broadcast.

The advice is always to subscribe to our official Twitch channel ed activate the bell to not miss even a live broadcast.