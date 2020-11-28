Tech News

Qane, an alternative to Quora that does not require registration

By Brian Adam
Social networks have become a fundamental part of our day to day, with each one covering the area that corresponds to it. Thus we enjoy various types of content on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, however, not all of them walk through the multimedia area. This is clear with the existence of Quora where we can ask questions from any area and receive qualified answers. However, we want to present you with an alternative to Quora that might be more attractive to you.

This is Qane, a website that seeks to cover some improvement points for Quora, such as the need to go through registration processes.

A simple and functional alternative to Quora

Quora main screen

The needs of each person who uses a system, social network or website are different and this makes it difficult for us to please them all. In the case of Quora, for example, we have the need to register and then be part of the ranking and reward system for users who ask and answer. However, there are those who just need to ask a question and receive correct answers without more and this is made by Qane.

Its creator is a Quora user who says he is tired of filling out registration forms in any service he goes to, no matter how minimal the need. This is the reason why I created Qane that could be a bit reminiscent of the 4chan platform when looking at its working mechanism.

The use of the page is really simple and it will only be a matter of entering and sending your question. Each one will have space to receive up to 40 responses, without votes or likes, so it all boils down to a simple question and answer dynamic. However, it is possible that there is a user outside anonymity, since there will be verified accounts for celebrities and recognized people.

Qane is a very simple alternative for Quora, aimed at those who want to answer or ask without further steps.

To prove it, follow this link.

