QLED Neo, Platinum and QLED +: what are these new Samsung Smart TVs?

Samsung is preparing not only the new generation of QLED panels , but also those who will be their substitutes in the future. The latest leaks indicate that Samsung is going to have panel televisions Mini LED in just a few months, with thousands of independent lighting zones unlike today, which only have a few hundred. Now, Samsung has registered what will probably be its new Smart TV .

Specifically, Samsung has registered seven new names in relation to its televisions. Last year around this time, the company registered names like Dual LED, Zero bezel and Infinity Screen. The former is a term used on this year’s mid-range models, while the second and third are used on their 8K Q950TS TVs, upgrading to the 2019 QLED 8K Q900Rs.

QLED Smart TVs are going to receive the biggest change in years

The four QLED-related names that have been registered for 2021 have been QLED Neo, QLED Platinum, QLED + Y QLED Z. The last two coincide with the leaks of the German media 4KFilme, and now FlatpanelsHD has found the rest. There is not much information about what these names mean at the moment, but it seems clear that in all cases we find different improvements with respect to the current QLEDs.

Thus, it seems clear that one of those names will be associated with Samsung’s MiniLED televisions that it will launch next spring, and that have been in development for years. It is also possible that they will show some kind of new technology such as QD-OLEDs and launch a commercial model, although it will not be cheap at all.

Quantum Matrix: the Mini LED matrix?

Samsung has also registered other names like Quantum matrix, Samsung micro LED Y Samsung QNED. The Quantum Matrix probably refers to the matrix in which the pixels are arranged on the LCD panel, and it may well be the new type of Mini LED matrix.

The rest of the technologies, however, may take time to arrive, where QNEDs are not expected to arrive in 2021, since the introduction of Mini LEDs will already be a very important advance in televisions that it is necessary to introduce another technology that takes away prominence or sales. Samsung continues to bet on the LCD thanks to its durability and higher level of brightness, thus differentiating itself from the OLED used by its main competitors.

Samsung has also registered Wireless Rear Speaker Compatible, which indicates that Samsung is likely to launch some type of wireless speaker system that can be used with its televisions as a complement to the base sound they include.

For now, all we can do is speculate on future company launches, and we’ll have to wait for CES 2021 to know what the company has prepared. Normally the company announces there new televisions with innovative technologies and also shows its novelties in the high-end range, having to wait until March or April to know specifically the models and prices of the televisions that arrive in Spain