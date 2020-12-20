Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Qualcomm 888 processor is not as fast as A14

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Qualcomm has provided information about the Qualcomm 888 processor, and they show mediocre performance compared to the iPhone 12, and even lose to older iPhones running the A13.

Qualcomm 888 processor is not as fast as A14

Qualcomm announces its new processors each year in mid-December to anticipate the arrival of products at CES. In 2020, the announcements were made online and the company provided baseline data.

The Snapdragon 888 performed well compared to the current line of Android devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But it didn’t outperform Apple’s latest iPhones. Even the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE lineup running the A13 processor outperformed the new Qualcomm processor.

Qualcomm is using some powerful new technologies in its Snapdragon 888, making it a very competitive processor. It uses the Cortex-X1 as part of a similar large-small design that the A14 implements. The new SoC also includes the Adreno 660 GPU, which is expected to perform 35% better than previous GPUs.

Anandtech received the benchmark data from Qualcomm and compared it to known scores for other products. The first is Geekbench 5, the well-known CPU benchmarking tool that provides scores for single-core and multi-core operation.Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark Results Image Credit: AnandTech

The single-core score increases year-over-year, this year by roughly 23.5%, from 919 to 1135. This means that it is below the iPhone 11 Pro running the A13, which scored 1,331. The multi-core score improved by 16.9% to achieve a score of 3,794, which beats the A13 processor’s score of 3,366, but is nowhere near the A14’s score of 4,187.

The GPU benchmark shows even less promising results. Using the results from GFXBench, Anandtech presented the graphical scores of various products against the new Snapdragon 888.

