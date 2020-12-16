Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 678 with few improvements

By Abraham
0
0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.jpg
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.jpg

Must Read

Google

It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site...
Read more
Latest news

Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

Brian Adam - 0
The music streaming app The world's largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user...
Read more
Latest news

You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been giving us some great partners for a few days now because has decided to turn its office automation and productivity apps...
Read more
Latest news

You can view YouTube videos in HDR on your smartphone, we show you how

Brian Adam - 0
Many times we end up forgetting that the screens of the most important mobile phones on the market usually come with a multitude of...
Read more
Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 675 chip in 2018 as a mid-range chipset focused on providing a great mobile gaming experience at a fairly affordable cost. Now Qualcomm has announced its successor, Snapdragon 678, with minor improvements. The new chip maintains the same Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU that the Snapdragon 675 already used in 2018. However, the company has optimized the chipset to offer a higher CPU clock speed (from 2 to 2 , 2 GHz) and an unspecified performance boost from the GPU. Qualcomm has indeed introduced some new features for the camera. The ISP Spectra 250L image processor supports up to 48MP image capture with “zero” shutter lag. It also includes a third-generation Qualcomm AI engine that offers improvements in portrait mode and low-light shooting. And while the 675 could only record HD slow motion, the Snapdragon 678 ups that resolution up to 4K. In case you were wondering, the Snapdragon 678 chip is not compatible with 5G networks.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Google

It’s that simple to use the Google Assistant with your wired headphones

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, the Google Assistant has recently become a kind of mixed bag where anything that does not have its own defined site...
Read more
Latest news

Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

Brian Adam - 0
The music streaming app The world's largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user...
Read more
Latest news

You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been giving us some great partners for a few days now because has decided to turn its office automation and productivity apps...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©