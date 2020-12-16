Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 678 with few improvements

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 675 chip in 2018 as a mid-range chipset focused on providing a great mobile gaming experience at a fairly affordable cost. Now Qualcomm has announced its successor, Snapdragon 678, with minor improvements. The new chip maintains the same Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU that the Snapdragon 675 already used in 2018. However, the company has optimized the chipset to offer a higher CPU clock speed (from 2 to 2 , 2 GHz) and an unspecified performance boost from the GPU. Qualcomm has indeed introduced some new features for the camera. The ISP Spectra 250L image processor supports up to 48MP image capture with “zero” shutter lag. It also includes a third-generation Qualcomm AI engine that offers improvements in portrait mode and low-light shooting. And while the 675 could only record HD slow motion, the Snapdragon 678 ups that resolution up to 4K. In case you were wondering, the Snapdragon 678 chip is not compatible with 5G networks.