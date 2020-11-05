Qualcomm has asked for a license to sell chips to Huawei

In recent weeks, more and more companies are gaining approval from the United States to resume their business relationships with the Chinese giant Huawei. Therefore, the CEO of the world’s leading chipmaker, Qualcomm, has confirmed that the company has applied for a license to supply chips to Huawei. Now, it has not yet been granted. In recent weeks, companies such as Intel, AMD, Samsung Display, and Sony among others have received permission from the United States government to continue doing business with Huawei. This is an important milestone for the Chinese giant, whose survival has been threatened by restrictions placed on the company. More than 300 companies have reportedly applied for a special license that is needed from the US government to continue doing business with Huawei. Of these, about a third have received a license. Recently, we have heard that the United States is providing licenses to companies as long as the components supplied to Huawei are not used for 5G equipment. Apart from Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics is also awaiting approval.