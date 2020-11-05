AndroidHuaweiTech NewsMobile

Qualcomm has asked for a license to sell chips to Huawei

By Abraham
0
15
Huawei Qualcomm.jpg
Huawei Qualcomm.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

How to quickly search for flights using Google Maps

Brian Adam - 0
In an almost unconscious way We all have the use of Google Maps linked to the possibility of creating routes and routes that are...
Read more
Apps

The easiest way to send files to Android TV: new EasyJoin Go TV app

Brian Adam - 0
The popular set of EasyJoin applications launches an app adapted to the needs of Android TV: with EasyJoin Go TV it is...
Read more
Entertainment

How to watch all free movies and series from Pluto TV on your smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
We have been watching streaming (paid) platforms make their way onto our mobile devices for so long that it is strange to imagine that...
Read more
Netflix

Do you share Netflix with friends? How to block your profile so that no one uses it

Brian Adam - 0
We are not going to tear our garments now if some of us who gather here daily confess that Netflix is ​​usually shared among...
Read more
Abraham

In recent weeks, more and more companies are gaining approval from the United States to resume their business relationships with the Chinese giant Huawei. Therefore, the CEO of the world’s leading chipmaker, Qualcomm, has confirmed that the company has applied for a license to supply chips to Huawei. Now, it has not yet been granted. In recent weeks, companies such as Intel, AMD, Samsung Display, and Sony among others have received permission from the United States government to continue doing business with Huawei. This is an important milestone for the Chinese giant, whose survival has been threatened by restrictions placed on the company. More than 300 companies have reportedly applied for a special license that is needed from the US government to continue doing business with Huawei. Of these, about a third have received a license. Recently, we have heard that the United States is providing licenses to companies as long as the components supplied to Huawei are not used for 5G equipment. Apart from Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics is also awaiting approval.

Related Articles

Mobile

The Moto G9 power and Moto G 5G arrived: prices and features

Brian Adam - 0
Today the presentation activity is being frantic and proof of this is the arrival in Spain, by Motorola, of two of its most interesting...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G 5G: commitment to autonomy and ‘gaming’ capabilities in a new 5G mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
Presentation day for a Motorla that has put not one but two mobile phones into circulation. The economic line Motorola Moto...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G9 Power: a new mid-range with a huge battery and a huge screen

Brian Adam - 0
After presenting the Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Motorola Moto G9 Play the company makes official the Motorola Moto G9 Power, a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©