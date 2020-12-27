Qualcomm is no longer the leading manufacturer of mobile chips

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

According to Counterpoint Research, there has been a significant change in the smartphone industry. During the third quarter of the year, which spans from July to September, MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm and became the main chip supplier in the smartphone industry, with a market share of 31%. Counterpoint attributes MediaTek’s success to strong smartphone sales in the $ 100 to $ 250 price range due to growth in the world’s two main markets: China and India. As developing countries, consumers prefer brands that offer affordable prices, many of which use MediaTek chips rather than Qualcomm’s more expensive Snapdragon chips.

Still, Qualcomm maintains 39% of the market and is the main supplier of 5G chips for smartphones. Counterpoint says that 17% of all phones sold during the third quarter had 5G connectivity and that number is expected to rise to 33% in the last quarter of the year we are in. MediaTek’s 31% market share now represents a significant increase over the 25% market share the Taiwan-based company had last year. Apple came in third as its A-series chips, built exclusively for its iPhones and iPads, account for 12% of the market. That puts Apple in a three-way tie with Huawei’s Kirin and Samsung’s Exynos chips. MediaTek has also been able to seize the opportunity created by the US veto on Huawei, as the affordable MediaTek chips made by TSMC are the first choice for many manufacturers who have taken over from Huawei.