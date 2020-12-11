Qualcomm president talks about Apple’s M1 chip

Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm, was invited Vergecast, The Verge’s weekly podcast to talk about the latest most popular technologies on the market. Among those that stand out the flagship processor of the company he runs, the Snapdragon 888. As well as 5G technology and Apple’s revolutionary silicon chip.

As is well known, the M1 chip came to revolutionize the computer market. A powerful chip that puts an end to Apple’s relationship with Intel, and that could also become a threat to Wintel and the position it has so far in the market. What did Cristiano Amon think about it? The executive added the following:

“One of the good things about the M1, as we see it, we are very happy with that announcement. Very happy. And kudos to Apple for validating our belief. Basically, it validates our beliefs that, you know, the mobile user is defining what they expect from the PC experience. “

He also added that developer companies are updating to accommodate Apple’s new system. In fact, he gave an example of Adobe and the changes it is making in its applications to be compatible with MacOS and the new MacBook from the Cupertino company.

“… When Adobe announced a bunch of apps, all native to ARM. And once you convert it to native ARM, the performance increases as it is now supported by the application. “

Cristiano Amon says Qualcomm is on the right track

On the other hand, Cristiano Amon stressed that with the Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G technology they were going well, on the right track. He adds that they go hand in hand with the changes that are currently brewing. It is clear that fifth generation networks are booming growth. That is why their devices are adapting to that technology.

“The ecosystem is going to move and it showed that Microsoft and Qualcomm were on the right track. It’s about battery life, it’s about being connected, it’s about a completely different multimedia experience, ”Amon said.

As you can see, Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm makes it clear that he is pleased by the progress that Apple is making, and even more because the company he runs is heading in the right direction.

