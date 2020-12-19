Qualcomm shares the results of the Snapdragon 888 in the main benchmarks

- Advertisement -

The first smartphones with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 won’t arrive until the new year, but now we have a better idea of ​​the performance we can expect from these phones. Qualcomm has shared the first results of the Snapdragon 888 by going through some of the most popular benchmarks. As these numbers come directly from Qualcomm, we can be sure of their accuracy. Qualcomm provided some specs of the smartphone on which the benchmarks have been run. The Snapdragon 888 is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. The screen is a 6.65-inch 12 0Hz panel with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. Qualcomm has passed some general-purpose benchmarks, such as AnTuTu, as well as others focused on AI to show the machine learning capabilities of this chip. What we can say is that the Snapdragon 888 is very fast, at least according to data shared by Qualcomm. The GeekBench 5 CPU results reveal a notable improvement over last year’s Snapdragon 865, and some tests show that this score reaches the 25% improvement in CPU that Qualcomm had previously announced. The graphing results via the GFX Bench also show that the chip meets the 35% improvement estimate. Actual game results may vary and we still don’t know for how long the Snapdragon 888 will maintain its peak performance.