Qualcomm Snapdragon 480: A New 5G Chip for Affordable Smartphones

We are only a few days into 2021 and Qualcomm has already announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon 480. Due to its low numbering, you have probably guessed that it is a chip designed for the most affordable smartphones on the market. What makes the Snapdragon 480 interesting is the fact that it is equipped with 5G. According to Qualcomm, its new chipset features the 5G Snapdragon X51 modem, which supports the 5G band of mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. Performance wise, the Snapdragon 480 is based on an 8nm process and includes the CPU. Qualcomm Kryo 460 clocked at up to 2 GHz, Adreno 619 GPU, and Hexagon 686 ISP. In theory, the new chipset should offer up to 100% improvement in CPU and GPU performance, as well as up to 70% improvement in AI performance compared to the previous generation (Snapdragon 460). Also interesting is the fact that the new Snapdragon 480 supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology. Lastly, the new chipset has 120fps FHD + display support and Qualcomm aptX sound. The first smartphones featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset are expected to be announced in early 2021. At the moment, HMD Global, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo appear to be interested in the new chipset.

