Qualcomm Snapdragon 480: the entry-level processor that wants to deliver on the promise of 5G for all prices

By Brian Adam
5G for all will be a promise fulfilled in 2021. The new connectivity is already available in many devices, but to date had not reached the input range. Those mobiles with Qualcomm 4XX series processors. With the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 that changes. Available in early 2021, Qualcomm’s new chipset will allow newer cheaper mobiles to support 5G networks.

The Snapdragon 480 is the first chipset of the 400 series with 5G, thanks to the inclusion of the X51 modem compatible with millimeter band and frequencies below 6 GHz. The new processor will be manufactured in 8 nanometers and will offer compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks.

Qualcomm offers 5G to the entry range

“Qualcomm delivers on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm. The new Snapdragon is Qualcomm’s cheapest chipset with 5G and a decided bet so that mobiles between 100 and 200 euros have 5G connectivity as a base.

On the part of MediaTek, the most similar chipset was the Dimensity 700, manufactured in 7 nanometers. To get an idea, devices like the OnePlus Nord N10 or the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power incorporate 600 series chipsets. Future terminals that add to the Snapdragon 480, would be predictably below these.

Snap 480

5G connectivity is not the only novelty of this Snapdragon 480. Support for dual WiFi antennas, multi-user MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive, TrueWireless technologies and support for dual frequency GNSS are added, which promises better precision in the location. These are technologies that we have seen in mid-range chipsets, but which from this year will also be included in the company’s most basic family.

The Snapdragon 480 promises twice the CPU performance of the current Snapdragon 460, a processor found in the Nokia 3.4. We have a configuration of eight cores, combining 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 and 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55.

For the GPU, Qualcomm opts for a Adreno 619, which also promises twice the performance of the previous model. However, we do not know all

