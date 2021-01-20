Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G: A new high-end chip for smartphones

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm today unveiled its new Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform, which ranks somewhat above the Snapdragon 865 Plus in terms of power. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform is the continuation of the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus, boasting a higher clock speed from the main Kryo 585 core, which now goes up to 3.2 GHz. For reference, the Snapdragon 865 Plus provided a boost 9.15% clock speed over the Snapdragon 865, resulting in a 10% increase in CPU and GPU performance. The new Snapdragon 870 will have a 3.2Ghz clock speed, which makes it 3.2% faster than the SD865 Plus and 12.6% faster than the SD865. This isn’t nearly as impressive as the 25% to 35% improvements we’ve seen with the Snapdragon 888, but it should give manufacturers a slightly cheaper 7nm chipset to fall back on if there is a supply shortage of the new Snapdragon. 888 of 5 nm. What remains to be seen is what the difference in price will be between the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 smartphones. Samsung and Xiaomi have already revealed flagship devices using the Snapdragon 888 that are at least $ 200 cheaper than previous generation devices that They use the Snapdragon 865.

One reason for this is that the 888 has a built-in 5G modem that allows for fewer components, reducing the cost of manufacturing the phone. The new Snapdragon 870 will keep a separate 5G modem, which means that manufacturing costs should remain the same. The good news is that Qualcomm is treating the Snapdragon 870 as a new chipset, which means that it will be compatible with Android 11 out of the box and it should be able to receive three major Android updates and 4 more years of security updates. The new Snapdragon 870 is compatible with Snapdragon Elite for a better gaming experience, 5G sub- & GHz and mmWave connectivity, and has “ultra-intuitive” artificial intelligence capabilities. Some manufacturers such as Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi have already confirmed the launch of smartphones with this new chip. Snapdragon 870-based commercial devices are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.