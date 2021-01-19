Qualcomm Snapdragon 870: the processor for the high-end that wants to offer a more competitive price than the flagships

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 870, its new processor for the high-end of 2021. The chipset comes to replace the Snapdragon 865 Plus, presented in the middle of last year. The focus is clear: it is the processor that will carry the most powerful mobiles that are not flagships. That is, the most advanced high-end products that do not seek to reach the price levels reserved for the most complete flagships.

We have a 7-nanometer FinFET chipset, with eight cores up to 3.2 GHz and with the corresponding compatibility with 5G, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Following the nomenclature of some mobiles, this new processor it could well have been called a “Snapdragon 888 Lite”. This is what it offers.

Snapdragon 870 datasheet

Snapdragon 870 Manufacturing 7 nanometer FinFET CPU 8 cores:

1 x Cortex-A77 at 3.2GHz

3 x Cortex-A77 2.4GHz

4 x Cortex A55 1.8GHz GPU Adreno 650

OpenGL 3.2

OpenCL 2.0 FP

Vulkan 1.1

DirectX 12 Memories Up to 16GB LPDDR5 at 2.75GHz Connectivity 5G SA / NSA Modem X55 MIMO 4X4 up to 7.5Gbps / 3Gbps

WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth aptX

NFC support

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and SBAS Artificial intelligence Hexagon 698 Photography and video Qualcomm Spectra 480

Up to 200 megapixels

Up to 25 dual megapixels

8K video at 30fps

4K HDR video at 120fps Security Fingerprint reading

Iris recognition

Facial recognition

Speech recognition

Qualcomm Mobile Secutiry Displays 4K at 60Hz / QHD + at 144Hz

HDR10 and HDR10 +

Rec. 2020

10 bit color depth Fast charge Quick Charge 4+

The processor of affordable flagships

Compared to the Snapdragon 865+, we have a 100 MHz faster processor for reach 3.2 GHz at its most powerful core. We are facing an octa-core manufactured in 7 nanometers FinFET.

Inside there is a Adreno 650 GPU, an external Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz and compatibility with 4K displays at 60Hz or QuadHD + at 144 Hz.

While Qualcomm’s most advanced processor is manufactured in 5 nanometers and offers support for the new Quick Charge 5, this Snapdragon 870 remains in Quick Charge 4+.

It is a high-level feature, with a good level of maximum speed and a GPU capable of rendering the most demanding Android games in the world. At the connectivity level, the Snapdragon 870 comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, although it forgets the support for WiFi 6E.

Another change with respect to the most powerful Qualcomm processor we have with the image signal processor (ISP). In this case, a Hexagon 698 is chosen together with the Spectra 480, capable of supporting cameras up to 200 MP and with support to record 8K video at 30 fps.

The first phones with the Snapdragon 870 will arrive during the first quarter of 2021, so it won’t take long to see it in action. Among the models expected are the new high-end models from Xiaomi, iQOO, OPPO, OnePlus or Motorola.