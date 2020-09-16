Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a 5nm production process, the first details about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, which aims as usual at the top of the range.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina, Lu Weibing of Xiaomi and Xu Qi Chase of Realme have published posts on Weibo that refer to a SoC with a 5nm production process regarding the Android world. Everything suggests that it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, but clearly for the moment there are no official details, so we will have to wait for more information.

In any case, we remind you that Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus has been launched for relatively few months, so we will probably have to wait a little longer before seeing the arrival of the first Android smartphones with a 5nm processor. Despite this, there are some indiscretions about which could be the first models to mount the aforementioned Soc.

In fact, according to what Gizchina reported, Redmi K40 Pro could be the “trailblazer” as for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. We’ll see, we will surely know more over the next few months.