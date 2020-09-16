Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

By Brian Adam
0
14
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 At 5nm? The Rumors Come From Xiaomi

Must Read

Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Brian Adam - 0
Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a...
Read more
Apps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

Brian Adam - 0
In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a 5nm production process, the first details about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, which aims as usual at the top of the range.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina, Lu Weibing of Xiaomi and Xu Qi Chase of Realme have published posts on Weibo that refer to a SoC with a 5nm production process regarding the Android world. Everything suggests that it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, but clearly for the moment there are no official details, so we will have to wait for more information.

In any case, we remind you that Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus has been launched for relatively few months, so we will probably have to wait a little longer before seeing the arrival of the first Android smartphones with a 5nm processor. Despite this, there are some indiscretions about which could be the first models to mount the aforementioned Soc.

In fact, according to what Gizchina reported, Redmi K40 Pro could be the “trailblazer” as for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. We’ll see, we will surely know more over the next few months.

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Apps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

Brian Adam - 0
In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©