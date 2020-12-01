Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: the new processor for the high-end of 2021 focused on gaming, 5G and photography is now official

The first week of December has remained as expected for one of Qualcomm’s most important appointments, and although this year its Snapdragon Tech Summit could not be held as usual, we have also had news. This is the official presentation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, its new processor for the high-end mobile of 2021.

A new SoC that responds to current needs in relation to functions such as 5G, augmented and virtual reality, work in the cloud or the so-called “Always On” (always connected). For now they have communicated the most important points and the main novelties of the chip, reserving the details for the following sessions of the Summit.

Setting the stage for powerful games, great photos and 5G, a lot of 5G

The Snapdragon 888 takes the witness of the Snapdragon 865 to be the maximum exponent of Qualcomm for high-end mobiles that we see this year. That at least until we can see an update of it, as we saw with the Snapdragon 865+, and being the main rival of the proposals that we see by Samsung, MediaTek and perhaps Huawei. Yes, premiering new nomenclature and not the expected 875, to add a certain air of renewal.

As expected by precedents (and by today), it incorporates an engine for artificial intelligence that has a renewed Qualcomm Hexagon processor. This new chip improves, depending on the brand, in performance and efficiency reaching 26 tera operations per second (TOPS).

Speaking of connectivity, the Snapdragon 888 carries the Snadpragon x60 5G modem by the hand, which we already knew when it was introduced in early 2020. The first modem with a 5-nanometer manufacturing process that maintains compatibility with 4G networks while providing the 5G mmWave (millimeter wave) sub-6 networks globally. We will have to wait for the technical details to determine if the modem is integrated into the SoC, as we did see in the Snapdragon 765 but not in the Snapdragon 865 last year.

This is covered 5G support for both SA and NSA, in addition to multi-SIM support, channel aggregation and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS or dynamic spectrum sharing), which we are seeing take off in recent months, especially as it is a way to make 5G NSA reach without installing new antennas using the current spectrum for 3G and 4G.

Other components that have also released their new platform is the new Sensing Hub (it is the second generation), which is responsible for taking advantage of AI by incorporating a new low-power and permanently active processing. A small sub-component with which they intend to cover all those functions that we have seen in mobile phones linked to AI for some time, both in photography and in daily use.

In terms of graphics, the new Adreno GPU that we will see in this Snapdragon 888 will again incorporate its own Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which in its third generation provides the basis for renderings of up to 144 frames per second with Desktop Forward, which promises to be fast and up to the graphical demands of current video games and thus ensure that the user has a good experience. It is what made it possible for the OnePlus 8 to support ‘Fortnite’ at 90 fps, and in this case also the GPU drivers will be upgradeable.

The photography part usually receives special attention in most mobiles and it is thus always speaking of the high ranges. In the case of a Snapdragon of the 800 series and the one that will now be the most powerful of the brand, what we know for now is that it will debut a new image processor, the Spectra ISP, which will allow capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second, which roughly translates to 120 12-megapixel photos, which, according to the brand, would be 35% faster than what the Snapdragon 865s achieved.

In Xiaomi they hope to be among the first to release it

When will we see the first mobile with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888? Last year the manufacturer advanced (without specifying it completely) that the Xiaomi Mi 10 would be one of the first to present the predecessor of this processor, and the move is repeated this year.

Thus, Xiaomi confirms that the new Xiaomi Mi 11 will be “one of the first devices to integrate the Snapdragon 888”, according to its CEO Lei Jun. Hence, we hope that this is also one of the first phones to be presented in 2021.

Besides Xiaomi, brands like ASUS, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, Vivo and ZTE They have shown their support for Qualcomm’s new product, so we hope to see their phones with the Snapdragon 888.